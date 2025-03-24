Red Sox news: Baffling roster cut, Alex Bregman's role, Yoshida fumble

With MLB Opening Day 2025 just a few days away, the Boston Red Sox are still deciding how to structure their roster for their opener against the Texas Rangers. Ever since Alex Bregman came into the mix, there's been a whirlwind of conversation, news, and speculation around Boston on who will play third base, especially if top prospect Kristian Campbell makes the roster as the starting second baseman.

As it turns out, Campbell has done just that, creating just one more dilemma for Craig Breslow and Alex Cora to sort through as they shape their final 26. Let's dive into the latest.

Red Sox news: Adam Ottavino granted release in surprising roster cut

After triggering his opt-out with the Red Sox, the team granted Adam Ottavino his release. It's a surprising move all around because it isn't as if Boston is overflowing with bullpen options as it is. Still considered a viable option at age 39, the Red Sox will continue without his services. The righty struggled in spring training with a 10.80 ERA in five innings, which doesn't make opting out seem like the wisest decision to instill confidence in another team signing him. Still, it's a surprise that Boston wouldn't have a roster spot for him given its lack of depth.

Ottavino had a rough 2024, but underlying metrics (4.34 ERA vs. 3.67 FIP) suggest a bit of bad luck along the way. Ottavino owns a career 3.49 ERA and will bank on his track record of success to help him find a new deal. It will be interesting to see who brings him aboard and if he can land a Major League contract at this stage of the offseason. He still should have something left in the tank, but it feels like he may have jumped the gun opting out with Boston.

Red Sox news: Alex Bregman and the third-base fiasco

When Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox on a monster three-year, $120 million contract at the start of spring training, it was the exclamation point on Boston's tremendous offseason. But many questions remained: If Rafael Devers were to be the third baseman, Bregman seemed OK with moving to second base; however, that route blocked Kristian Campbell from the Opening Day roster unless he found a route via the outfield — and things became rocky when Devers voiced his displeasure with the idea of moving to DH.

Still, there's no doubt that Bregman is the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Devers may not be happy, but he doesn't get to trump the manager's decision. The move makes sense, given that Devers led the league in errors in 2024. $300 million dollar man or not, defense is not his strong suit, and he will be relocated to DH to begin the 2025 season. Bregman will stay at the hot corner, where he has spent most of his career and is the team's best defensive option.

Red Sox news: Yoshida set to start the year at Triple-A Worcester

It makes sense that Masataka Yoshida will begin the season in Triple-A Worcester. Both because he's still coming back from a shoulder issue, but also from a roster construction standpoint. The news that Devers will be the Opening Day DH leaves Yoshida nowhere to go. The team will break camp with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu as their primary outfielders, making Yoshida's upcoming stint in Triple-A all the more understandable.

Although Yoshida may never be a 20+ home run hitter, he has still proved to be a valuable bat in the lineup when healthy, slashing .285/.343/.433 in his first two seasons. Yoshida only spent one inning in the field in 2024, but in 2023, the showing was not pretty: Two seasons ago, he recorded a mark of -8 Outs Above Average, -8 Runs Prevented, and a below-league-average fielding percentage. The Red Sox have better options defensively, and if Devers is DHing, it will likely take an infield injury or abysmal performance from Campbell to shift things around and find room for Yoshida on the main roster.