Red Sox news: Marcelo Mayer's future, looming Boston reunions, Kristian Campbell prize

Opening Day is right around the corner for the Boston Red Sox. The team figures to look quite different after a hectic, transformative offseason.

Craig Breslow pulled up his bootstraps and made things happen this winter. The Red Sox ultimately fell short of the Juan Soto prize, but after years of struggling to break through in a competitive AL East, Boston finally took real swings in free agency and on the trade front. Newcomers Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler figure to meaningfully improve the Red Sox' standing in a rough-and-tumble division.

It has not been a perfect offseason, as injuries to Boston's rotation and a sprinkle of Rafael Devers drama hang over the clubhouse, but the Red Sox feel like a genuine threat to the New York Yankees' crown. That is what matters. As things balance out health-wise and the Red Sox gel, this team figures to be entertaining, at the very least.

From their uniquely talent-rich farm system to a nice collection of veteran bats, the Red Sox are in a position to contend for the foreseeable future. Let's dive into the latest news and rumors from around the club.

Kristian Campbell could give the Red Sox more than offense at second base

After significant controversy over Boston's positional alignment in the infield, 22-year-old Kristian Campbell has claimed the starting job at second base. Campbell, Boston's No. 2 prospect at MLB Pipeline, won the job over No. 3 prospect Marcelo Mayer after Alex Bregman was confirmed as the Red Sox third baseman.

Campbell figures to produce straight away after an impressive spring. He spent 19 games with Triple-A Worcester in 2024, putting up .286/.412/.486 splits with four home runs, 17 RBI, and four stolen bases. A true five-tool player with immense upside, this is just the beginning of what could be a special run for the Chattanooga, Tennessee native.

More than on-field production, however, Campbell gives Boston a chance to further boost its farm system. As outlined by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox stand to benefit from MLB's "Prospect Promotion Incentive."

"The PPI program states that any top prospect who accrues 172 days of service time as a rookie — all but two weeks in the minors in a given season, as the regular season equates to 186 total days — can earn his team an additional draft pick if he wins the Rookie of the Year award or finishes in the top three in MVP or Cy Young award voting that season. To qualify, a player must appear on two of three preseason Top 100 Prospects rankings by Baseball America, ESPN and MLB.com."

The goal, of course, is to incentivize a team to keep its top prospects in the majors, rather than manipulating service time to extend club control over contracts. If Campbell delivers out of the gate and becomes a productive, award-worthy contributor for the MLB squad, Boston stands to add another future draft pick to its stores. That's a nice cherry on top if Campbell excels as a rook.

Red Sox could seek reunions with Dominic Smith, Jalen Beeks as roster takes shape

Boston figures to keep tweaking its roster in the days and weeks to come. Opening Day is just about here, but Breslow has a lot of plates to balance as he attempts to guide the Red Sox to contention in the AL East. With countless injuries to account for (or protect against), the free agent market is his friend.

Might the Red Sox look for reunions with a handful of currently available free agents? NESN's Ricky Doyle certainly believes so. He points to first baseman Dominic Smith and left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks as viable targets for Boston's front office.

Smith spent 84 games in Boston last season, hitting .237 with a .706 OPS and mashing six home runs. For a team in need of first base depth, he stands out as a power-hitting lefty and a pre-established fan favorite. There wouldn't be a peep against such a move from the Red Sox faithful. Plus, at 29, it still feels like Smith has some untapped upside.

Beeks, 31, feels like a less obvious target, but the Red Sox could use bullpen depth, just like every other MLB team. The southpaw was in Boston as a rookie in 2018 before he was dealt to Tampa Bay in the Nathan Eovaldi trade, which obviously worked out in the Red Sox' favor. He appeared in 71 games between Colorado and Pittsburgh last season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 55 strikeouts.

Marcelo Mayer to begin the 2025 season with Red Sox Triple-A affiliate

Boston has settled on Alex Bregman at third base and Rafael Devers as DH, which opened the door for a position battle between top prospect Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer at second base. Both 22, and both loaded with long-term potential, it has been a major point of debate in the fanbase. In the end, Campbell won the job, leaving Mayer's immediate future in limbo.

Now we know his fate to begin the 2025 season. On Sunday, Mayer was officially informed that he will start the year with Triple-A Worcester, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

Marcelo Mayer will start the year in Triple-A, he was told today per source. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 24, 2025

Mayer spent last season with Double-A Portland, slashing .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases. He has certainly earned a promotion. While he clearly was hoping for a direct jump to the big leagues, it's only a matter of time until Mayer is a staple in Boston. Bregman's future beyond this season remains unsettled, and it's unclear if Devers will even return to the infield. So, the door is wide open, even with Campbell entrenched in the middle infield.

The No. 3 prospect in Boston's farm system and MLB's No. 12 overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, Mayer figures to earn his way to the Red Sox roster before long. He is right on the bubble, probably an injury or a demotion away from a full-time roster spot. If Campbell struggles out of the gate, Mayer is right on his heels.