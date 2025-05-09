Red Sox path to playoffs may get huge boost thanks to rival team's meltdown

The Boston Red Sox made all the right moves over the offseason to put a competitive team on the field, but in the loaded American League East, this isn't always enough. But the Red Sox may get a huge boost in their postseason odds thanks to the struggling Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles have the third-lowest chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs, and MLB insider Jon Heyman recently suggested they could be sellers at the trade deadline. If Baltimore is in the position to sell, that would place the Red Sox firmly in the top two teams in the AL East this season, jockeying with the New York Yankees for the division title.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone about the trade deadline in May, but the early-season struggles don't seem to indicate the Orioles will turn this season around.

Red Sox don't need Orioles to sell to be postseason contenders

A selling Orioles team would be a huge boost for the Red Sox's postseason chances. Not only would it eliminate a potential competitor for a spot in the American League side of the bracket, but it would make it much easier for the Red Sox to win games with the Orioles left on their schedule.

But don't get things twisted. The Red Sox don't need the Orioles to be sellers in order to make the postseason.

Boston has one of the better rosters in baseball and that's not going to change for the negative over the course of the rest of the season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, and Rafael Devers is about as good of a trio to begin a lineup as you'll see in baseball. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are banging on the door of the big leagues and it's only a matter of time before these top prospects break into the big leagues.

There's a reason the Red Sox have gotten off to a much better start than the Orioles this season. They have the better roster this season and they've committed to winning. Boston is likely to be active at the trade deadline, too, potentially targeting a first baseman and relief pitchers.