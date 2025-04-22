Red Sox prospect caps walk-off hit with the most comical bat flip you'll ever see

The exhilaration of a walk-off hit is largely unmatched by most other feats on the diamond. No other single accomplishment on its own wins games in one fell swoop. This is one such exhilaration Boston Red Sox third base prospect, Andy Lugo, experienced firsthand on Saturday — and what a sight it was.

The 21-year-old prospect came to bat for the High-A Greenville Drive with the bases loaded in the bottom 12th. With the score tied 9-9, Lugo sent a blast deep to center field. The ball landed on the track, ricochetted off both the right-center and centerfield walls and bounced into the stands, barely missing a grand slam. While technically a ground-rule double, it was scored as a single and a 10-9 victory for the Drive. However, the walk-off hit wasn’t nearly as remarkable as the celebration.

Andy Lugo’s bat soars high over the field in walk-off win

Before the ball could hit the ground, Lugo tossed his bat high in the air and threw his helmet to the floor. Lugo’s bat could be seen flying high into the night sky, soaring above the cameras and out of view. If bat-flipping was a contest, any hitter would be hard-pressed to top this one:

Red Sox prospect Andy Lugo with one of the most comically high bat flips ever



(via @RealPedro_M) pic.twitter.com/Jr7qXpfZjF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2025

It was definitely a moonshot, but for bats. One could argue the celebration was a bit riotous for an early-season game at the High-A level, but after clawing their way back from a 7-0 deficit in the fifth inning, it was one that was hard-earned and well-deserved. Lugo’s knock may have been a single on the scoreboard, but it was a grand slam in both resurgent victories as well as fantastic bat flips.

Lugo ended the game going 3-6 with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning to pair with his stunning walk-off hit. For Lugo and the Drive, it was certainly a night to celebrate.