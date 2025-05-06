Red Sox-Rangers start time: Rain delay updates, weather forecast for Fenway, May 6

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers were supposed to get their three-game series underway at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 6 starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. Unfortunately for fans — especially after an off day for both teams on Monday — the first pitch was never going to happen on time and the game ultimately began in a rain delay.

Just under an hour before the scheduled first pitch, there were reports on the Jumbotron at Fenway Park telling all fans to seek shelter in the concourse with inclement weather in the area. That then led to the official report, per multiple sources at the stadium, that the game will start in a rain delay.

First pitch delayed. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 6, 2025

With that notice coming a half-hour before the initially scheduled first pitch, both Red Sox and Rangers fans alike were chomping at the bit to get this game in. That, naturally, led to the question of when the game will start after the rain delay.

Red Sox-Rangers start time: Rain delay updates from Fenway Park

In a bit of a shocker, the Red Sox-Rangers rain delay will only delay the start time until 7:15 p.m. ET. Though there is rain supposed to fall at Fenway Park for the next few hours still, officials have made the call that, with no threat of electricity at the moment, the first pitch will ultimately only be delayed 30 minutes from the initial start time.

Game is starting at 7:15 p.m. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 6, 2025

The Red Sox and Rangers, ultimately, need to do whatever's possible to get Tuesday night's game in as there is little wiggle room to hold a doubleheader, at least by most teams' standards. This is the final three game that the two teams play in the 2025 season, meaning there is not another series to tack it onto, which could create some travel difficulties for both sides later in the year. Moreover, with some inclement weather possible for Thursday's series finale as well, doing whatever possible to get the May 6 clash in was always a priority.

Fenway Park weather forecast in Boston for Tuesday night, May 6

The rain that has been around Fenway Park throughout Tuesday isn't going to subside in time for the game, unfortunately. The forecast for that area of Boston has more than a 70% chance of rain until 9 p.m. ET. There is still a chance of rain at that point too, per Accuweather, but it lightens up slightly into a cloudy but precipitation-less night at Fenway.

With that lighter forecast and the aforementioned potential need to get these three games in between Tuesday and Thursday, we could simply be looking at a long rain delay and a late start time for the Red Sox-Rangers showdown.

Red Sox-Rangers matchup for Tuesday, May 6

Fans are certainly hoping to get this one in on Tuesday as the Rangers will institute a homecoming for Red Sox fans with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. The postseason hero for Boston has been dynamite for Texas this season, sorting a minuscule 2.11 ERA on the year. He'll be facing off against Lucas Giolito, who made his Red Sox and season debut last week against the Blue Jays. He went to no decision after allowing three earned runs over 6.0 innings, good for a quality start, but looked promising in his first outing in two years.

The Red Sox and Rangers enter this matchup both trying to jumpstart their seasons after disappointing starts. Texas' offense has gone dormant, wasting numerous phenomenal pitching performances to begin the year, to come in with a 17-18 record. Boston, on the other hand, has been a mixed bag, but come in at 18-18 with the bullpen showing up as a major issue over the past couple of series.