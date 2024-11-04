Red Sox have the chance to screw over the Orioles by stealing top free agent
The American League East is absolutely loaded with talent. Last season, they featured players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, Adley Rutschman, Aaron Judge and Corbin Burnes. But now, two of the best players in the entire division, Soto and Burnes, are in free agency.
Soto is expected to be the top free agent on the market, obviously, as he's expected to get a contract worth north of $600 million this winter. But, behind him, it's Burnes who's the second-best free agent and the best pitcher on the market.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Red Sox linked to Corbin Burnes in free agency to steal from Orioles
Burnes is set to receive quite the luxurious contract this offseason as well.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently listed his top 25 free agents, with Burnes coming in as his second ranked free agent. Feinsand also listed the top potential fits for Burnes with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets being the top landing spots.
"Burnes was everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it had been seeking. Burnes threw a gem in his lone postseason start for the Orioles, who are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, Feinsand wrote. "The right-hander should land his fifth straight top 10 Cy Young finish this year, and he will be the most sought-after starting pitcher this winter."
The interesting link that Feinsand made is to the Red Sox. Boston could swoop in and steal the Orioles ace right out from under them.
Burnes made 32 starts with the Orioles last season. In those 32 starts, he tossed 194.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. Burnes finished the season with a 15-9 record and 3.4 WAR.
Adding that kind of production to the Red Sox rotation while simultaneously subtracting it from the Orioles rotation would be something out of a Baltimore fan's nightmares. Burnes landing in Boston is the absolute worst-case scenario for the Orioles, their fans, their hitters and everybody within the organization.