Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star as band-aid for injury-riddled catcher room

With Connor Wong on IL for who knows how long, the Boston Red Sox added some insurance in the form of former Dodgers and Brewers All-Star Yasmani Grandal.

The 36-year-old catcher signed a minor league deal with Boston, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

Free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract, sources say. Grandal was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 10, 2025

Red Sox sign Yasmani Grandal as break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option

Grandal is an exceptional framer behind the plate. However, he's gotten worse throwing out runners as his career has progressed. Basically, his defense is hit or miss. On the plus side, he caught for Walker Buehler when the pitcher was in the Dodgers bullpen in 2017 and 2018. He also caught for Garrett Crochet out of the White Sox bullpen. That familiarity could come in handy.

Offensively, Grandal's ability to switch hit is valuable. He hit nine home runs in 72 games for the Pirates last year. He has also served as a DH in the past, if Boston wants to toss him in there at any point.

Just don't expect Grandal to see too much action for the Red Sox. Carlos Narváez has taken over for Wong so far and he'll maintain that role unless something catastrophic happens.

Alex Cora described Wong's injury as a very small fracture, which is a "best case scenario." He was put on the 10-day IL but the team plans to take it week by week. There's no certainty he'll be back soon.

Grandal most recently played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, slashing .228/.304/.400.

He started his career with the Padres, but really made his name with Los Angeles and Milwaukee. He was an All-Star in 2015 with the Dodgers and 2019 with the Brewers.

In 2020, Grandal landed with the White Sox. He had a strong 2021 season, hitting 23 home runs and batting .240/.420/.520. However, it was downhill from there in Chicago. The catcher had a negative WAR in 2022 and 2023.