Red Sox sign a former Yankee that makes them need Juan Soto even more
By Scott Rogust
This offseason, every baseball fan will be following the free agency sweepstakes for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The American League MVP finalist is beginning to meet with interested teams in person in California with agent Scott Boras. Soto wants team owners to sell him on his value and how they will build a winning team around him.
One of the teams expected to meet with Soto are the Boston Red Sox. The AL East team previously were big spenders in free agency, but that has since changed in recent years. But when a generational hitter hits the open market, you have to make a run at them, and it appears the Red Sox are willing to do so.
The Red Sox made a move on Thursday, and it gives them even more reason to sign Soto.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray was first to report that the Red Sox are signing relief pitcher Justin Wilson to a minor league contract.
Red Sox sign former Yankees relief pitcher Justin Wilson
Wilson previously pitched for the Yankees during the 2015 and 2021 seasons. Wilson recorded a 4.10 ERA, a 1.215 WHIP, a 101 ERA+, a 3.62 FIP, and a 9.2 strikeouts/nine innings ratio.
Wilson recently pitched for the Cincinnati Reds last season, after he recovered from Tommy John surgery and a lat injury. In 60 games, Wilson recorded a 5.59 ERA, a 1.457 WHIP, a 79 ERA+, a 4.73 FIP, a 9.8 strikeouts/nine innings ratio, and 13 walks through 46.9 innings.
The Red Sox have watched the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles improve. This offseason, they have the chance to seriously bolster their overall roster to help them contend in the AL East and potentially steal a spot from the aforementioned two teams. A strong free agency could provide that.
While Wilson is a starting point, his ERA is high. But if he is able to pitch like he did throughout his career, it could be a solid pickup for the Red Sox and their bullpen. Red Sox fans, however, are hoping this is just one of many moves the team makes this offseason, with the major one being stealing the