Red Sox spring training update makes Masataka Yoshida trade buzz even louder
By Jacob Mountz
The Boston Red Sox had already made waves this winter, adding both Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in two massive upgrades to the team's struggling starting rotation. However, the Red Sox weren’t done, as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow signed Alex Bregman last week as a grand finale to what was a blockbuster offseason.
Boston finished five games out of the Wild Card last year after a strong late-season push fell short. With their weak rotation remedied and assuming a full year from promising young first baseman Triston Casas, Boston is now in an enviable position heading into the new season. But there is still one lingering problem that hits the Red Sox in their pocketbook.
The Red Sox no longer have room for Masataka Yoshida in the batting order
There had already been whispers of a looming Masataka Yoshida trade to start the offseason. When the Red Sox signed Bregman, these whispers exploded into screams. Yoshida lost his position in the outfield after an abysmal defensive performance in 2023, becoming Boston’s primary DH this past season. Now, updates from Florida may have confirmed suspicions that Yoshida is being pushed off the roster altogether.
A new report from Red Sox insider Rob Bradford indicates that the team's newest acquisition could well play more third base than initially expected. While Bregman had indicated a willingness to defer to Rafael Devers and shift over to second, he's a Gold Glove-caliber defender at the hot corner, and it you could argue that the optimal Boston lineup includes him at his original position. Sure enough, as spring training begins, that's exactly where Bregman is working out.
Bradford also reports that Kristian Campbell, Boston’s No. 3 prospect, is taking most of his reps at second base after spending some time in the outfield last year. Campbell could be a future star, and he's expected to get the call to the Majors sooner rather than later this coming season. With Bregman at third and Campbell (eventually) at second, that could push Devers, Boston’s long-time third baseman, to take Yoshida’s spot as the designated hitter despite his desire to remain at third.
Normally, getting rid of a player with Yoshida’s production at the plate isn’t a priority for any team. But there are three problems: Yoshida doesn’t hit for power, he can’t field a position and most importantly, he is owed $55.8 million over the next three years.
Yoshida is also currently on the IL and may not be ready for Opening Day. Given all these factors, the lefty is a bit of a hard sell. The Red Sox have long expressed a desire to dump his contract, but finding a trade partner has been an elusive task thus far. But for now, trading Yoshida seems like a matter of when, not if.