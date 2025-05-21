Red Sox star Walker Buehler flames umpire for hypocritical ejection excuse

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Mets on Tuesday night thanks in large part to an impressive near-seven innings of shutout ball from the bullpen. While Walker Buehler started the game at Fenway, he was removed before the end of the third inning thanks to an ejection. Buehler was upset with a bad call from home-plate umpire Mike Estabrook, who promptly threw him out of the game. Alex Cora was next, and suddenly the Red Sox were down their starting pitcher and manager.

The calls against Buehler was questionable, to say the least. Soto received the benefit of the doubt thanks to his impressive batter's eye, only to be followed by Lindor leaning into a pitch. Buehler stepped off the mound and argued with Estabrook, and that was all it took for him to receive a quick hook. Crew chief Laz Diaz explained the decision to the media postgame.

“He can say stuff from the mound. But once he comes off the mound, he’s leaving his position to argue balls and strikes. Once anybody leaves their position to argue balls and strikes, that’s an immediate ejection," Diaz said.

The problem with Diaz's explanation is that Estabrook was just as confrontational as Buehler. He even took his mask off and started walking out to the mound. If Estabrook didn't want a conflict, he should've let Buehler blow off some steam and stayed behind home plate.

Walker Buehler defends himself from combative umpire on social media

Buehler, who is active on social media, wasn't about to let Estabrook and Diaz get the last word. He replied to Chris Cotillo's tweet quoting Diaz, asking a simple question: "Who cut the distance?"

In this case, Buehler is exactly right. Estabrook walked halfway to the mound. Buehler had little choice but to defend himself.

"I wouldn’t want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of [expletive] animals. Tough choice," Buehler continued, this time discussing why Lindor was cheering on his eventual ejection.

Cora went out to defend his starting pitcher, hoping a quick intervention would keep him in the game. The veteran manager was wrong, and rather than just Buehler being thrown out of the game, Cora received the same fate for getting in the way.

Buehler could very well be fined for his actions, but he's right to stand up for himself. If players are held to a certain standard – in this case disagreeing from a distance – umpires shouldn't stir the pot in a combative manner, either.