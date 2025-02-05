Red Sox tell Scott Boras that they can play the leverage game too with latest rumor
By Jacob Mountz
The Boston Red Sox have been in hot pursuit of Alex Bregman who may be the perfect fit for Fenway. His right-handed presence at the plate along with the Green Monster standing in left field looks like the perfect recipe for accruing doubles. A few key figures in the Boston clubhouse, namely Rafael Devers and Alex Cora, have endorsed the idea of signing him.
Despite his seamless fit in Boston, there is a bit of a catch. Bregman remains unsigned while Scott Boras is trying to flush out the best offer. Boras, known for his hard-nosed business style, always drives a hard bargain. But the Red Sox have found a way to compromise in a way that isn’t truly ideal. Enter Boston’s leverage play: Nolan Arenado.
According to MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, the Red Sox have asked about Nolan Arenado.
Red Sox check in on Nolan Arenado
Arenado, who is still a great defender, has watched his prime abruptly fade. Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394/.719 with 16 home runs last season with the Cardinals, a far cry from where he was just two years ago. John Moleziak has been desperately trying to unload Arenado’s contract to free up money. While he still may add quality depth to the lineup, Arenado’s low fly ball rate doesn’t really take advantage of the Monster’s ability to turn outs into hits.
For the Red Sox, the real prize is Bregman. However, the Tigers currently have a better offer on the table. According to Bob Nightengale, Scott Harris has offered Bregman five to six years compared to Craig Breslow’s offer of four years. Breslow could very well still end up with Bregman, but he will need to reup his offer.
Even with their newfound leverage, the Red Sox may still be holding the losing hand. Serious interest from the Cubs, Blue Jays and Tigers as well as a potential offer from the Astros show Bregman’s market is still healthy. This begs the question: Is this a leverage play or plan B in action? We likely won’t know the answer until Breslow makes another offer.