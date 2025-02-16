This Red Sox-Padres trade gives Boston pitching depth to survive spring injury scares
The Boston Red Sox are one or two moves away from completing a near perfect offseason. The Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox before adding free agent Walker Buehler to the starting rotation as well. Recently, the Red Sox also added superstar third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency. This trio of additions makes the Red Sox a real threat to the National League East crown.
But Boston has also seen a few pitchers go down with injuries to begin their Spring Training. Both Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford, two of Boston's starting five, are dealing with nagging injuries.
This could turn Boston's attention back onto a blockbuster trade for San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. Cease has long been a trade candidate, but the Padres are reportedly looking for a huge haul in return, so no team has been willing to bite.
This Padres-Red Sox trade seems quite realistic given Boston's recent injuries
With Bello dealing with shoulder soreness and Crawford dealing with lingering knee soreness, the Red Sox need a trade for Cease more than ever.
Cease would finish an offseason that would make the Red Sox a real threat to the American League pennant in 2025. Boston would place him atop the rotation next to All-Star's Tanner Houck and Crochet.
In this deal, there's a chance the Padres would want Crawford as well, but I decided to pitch a prospect heavy deal, sending a prospect pitcher to San Diego instead of Crawford.
Abreu, 25, slashed .253/.322/.459 with 15 home runs as well as earning Gold Glove honors in the outfield in 2024. He's a supremely talented outfielder, but the Red Sox have plenty of depth out there while the Padres don't. Any trade for Cease would be built on the back of the 25-year-old budding star outfielder.
Arias, 19, is slashing .322/.418/.477 in 124 games split between rookie ball and half a season at Low-A. He has been incredible in his short time with the Red Sox organization, but that's what makes him a key piece of this deal. He's a dazzling defender with a great bat to pair with it.
Fitts, 25, was excellent in his short time in the big leagues last season. He tossed just over 20 innings with a sub-2 ERA, though his walk and strikeout numbers leave a lot to be desired. The righty has a solid three pitch mix and excellent command to pair with it.
This deal could work well for both teams. The Padres would land a young and promising outfielder to fit into the lineup in 2025. Fitts would be a candidate to pitch in the rotation as early as the beginning of the season and Arias is a top infield prospect that would be among San Diego's best prospects. The Red Sox would land a budding ace with the potential to re-sign him at the end of the season.