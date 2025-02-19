This Padres-Red Sox trade could turn Rafael Devers' biggest defender into Dylan Cease
The Boston Red Sox signed superstar third baseman Alex Bregman to a massive free agency contract last week. This move should have caused celebrations in the streets of Boston, but somehow it's stirred drama.
Bregman is likely going to play third base for the Red Sox, which would move superstar Rafael Devers over to the designated hitter slot. The future of the team sees prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell playing the middle infield spots. Triston Casas would play first base and the whole situation seemed perfect.
But Devers recently shut down the idea of moving off third base. He echoed that he's the team's third baseman and he doesn't have any interest in being a DH.
Casas also echoed this sentiment and stated what he believes the Red Sox should do.
A response like this from a 25-year-old who's played less than two full seasons in the big leagues is a huge shock. The Red Sox front office could take offense to these remarks and opt to trade him. It could open the door to Boston pulling off a trade for San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.
This Red Sox-Padres trade would turn a Boston headache into an ace
The Padres are reportedly asking for a huge package in return for their ace. If the Red Sox move Casas after these shocking comments, they could put together the kind of package to win San Diego over.
Casas, 25, is a very talented hitter. During the 2023 season, he slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 21 doubles in 132 games. His 2024 season was destroyed with injuries, but he still hit 13 home runs in 63 games.
Cespedes, 19, is slashing .337/.395/.578 in 71 games of rookie ball across two seasons with the Red Sox. He's an incredibly talented prospect with multiple plus tools, but the Red Sox are loaded with shortstop prospects, so Cespedes could be expendable in a trade.
Sandlin, 23, is the Red Sox's eighth-ranked prospect. The righty is very talented, but struggled a bit at the Double-A level in 2024. He's likely headed for a promotion to Triple-A in 2025 if he can get rolling in the same manner that he did in 2023.
A trade for Cease would be very expensive to pull off, but the Red Sox may be willing to part ways with this loaded package of talented players following Casas' comments in the media.