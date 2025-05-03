Red Sox-Twins restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Fenway Park on May 3

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins were more than two-thirds of the way through their Saturday afternoon game. The Twins were up 4-1, with two of those runs coming on a home run by Kody Clemens, with his father, Roger, in attendance.

However in the top of the seventh inning, rain began to fall in Boston, and the grounds crew at Fenway Park began covering the infield with tarp. With that, players retreated to their respective clubhouses, as the game officially entered a rain delay.

#FenwayWeather Update: We are currently in a rain delay and will provide game updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/l56ECVkwce — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2025

Red Sox vs. Twins rain delay: What's Thursday's forecast in Boston?

As of this writing, there is no official update as to when the Red Sox vs. Twins game could restart.

According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm warning in Boston until around 6:30 p.m. ET. However, there is expected to be rain past 7:30 p.m. ET. So it's anyone's guess as to when the game might restart.

The Red Sox had Hunter Dobbins on the mound, who had gone 2-0 in three starts with the team. Dobbins ultimately surrendered four earned runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings.

At the time of the delay, star Rafael Devers accounted for Boston's only run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, giving them an intial 1-0 lead.

Minnesota rebounded after a ground-out by Ty France allowed Carlos Correa to score the tying run in the top of the fourth inning. Then, there was Clemens' go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth, followed by an RBI single by Trevor Larnach.

UPDATE (7:03 p.m. ET): The Red Sox announced that the game will resume at 7:10 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated with additional information once it's provided.