Red Sox willingness to dangle Triston Casas suddenly makes a whole lot more sense
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have done a commendable job this offseason to improve their roster and get back into contention for the AL East title. Needing multiple starting pitchers, they acquired Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, while signing Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract.
Earlier this offseason, the Red Sox were reportedly interested in a trade for Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners. In talks, first baseman Triston Casas was involved, but talks broke down. Reportedly, the Red Sox wanted to include outfielder Masataka Yoshida in the deal along with Casas.
While it is surprising that Casas is being linked in trades, there may be a reason for it.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, friends of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. say that he "would love to be with the Red Sox," if he opts to test free agency after the 2025 season.
Triston Casas trade possibilities make sense with latest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. report
As mentioned, the Blue Jays have one more season to retain both Guerrero and Bo Bichette. According to Nightengale, Bichette is "as good as gone," with friends saying he has no desire to return. As for Guerrero, he is looking for at least $450 million and is $100 million apart with the Blue Jays, according to Nightengale.
Nightengale suggests that Guerrero's impending free agency could play a role in the team's hesitation to pursue former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
Adding Guerrero would be a gigantic get for the Red Sox, as it would hurt a division rival in the Blue Jays and create a superstar duo alongside Rafael Devers. If that is the plan, there's only so much room on the corner infield spots, especially with Devers adamant on playing third base.
Casas has emerged as a solid young player for Boston's lineup, particularly with his power. This past season, Casas was limited to just 63 games due to injury, where he recorded a .241 batting average, a .337 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 28 runs, 32 RBI, and 51 hits in 212 at-bats. But in 2023, Casas finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .263/.367/.490 while recording 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 66 runs, and 113 hits in 429 at-bats (132 games).
It will remain to be seen how the rest of the offseason will go for the Red Sox. But next winter, all attention will be on Guerrero if he doesn't re-sign with the Blue Jays.