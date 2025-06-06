Red Sox-Yankees start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Yankee Stadium

One of the biggest rivalries in all of professional sports is between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The two AL East teams have a long history of battles, especially in the postseason. In 2025, the Yankees have a stranglehold for first place in the division, while the Red Sox are trying to overcome injuries. But, Boston could change their luck with some wins over their hated rivals.

Friday was the first matchup of the season between the Yankees and Red Sox. However, the game is delayed due to rain in the New York area.

The Yankees released a statement, announcing that the game would not begin at the scheduled 7:05 p.m. ET start time.

Red Sox-Yankees rain delay updates, June 6

According to Accuweather, there is set to be thunderstorms during the 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET hours. However, by 9:00 p.m. ET, the precipitation percentage is set to drop to 37 percent.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story once more details are provided.