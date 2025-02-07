Red Sox, Yankees' penny-pinching might gift the Dodgers one more star this offseason
By Austin Owens
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been listed as potential suitors for third baseman Nolan Arenado who is looking to get out of St. Louis. With the Cardinals on the brink of a rebuild, the veteran third baseman is seeking to find himself on a playoff contedning team.
In most cases, it would not be difficult to complete a trade involving an 8x All-Star and 10XxGold Glove award winner but that has been the reality for the Cardinals this offseason. It is likely St. Louis has yet to deal Arenado because they are not willing to take on enough of his massive remaining contract. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals GM, would prefer to unload Arenado's contract completely to free up space to prepare for the future.
The Yankees and Red Sox are not willing to make that financial commitment to Arenado through the 2027 season when he will be 37 years of age. Due to these two AL East foes' hesitation, they are providing baseball fans' biggest villians with an opportunity to strike again.
Dodgers re-engage with Nolan Arenado
Over the last few seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the free agent market and trading block to build an absolute superteam. Even after winning the World Series in 2024, the Dodgers have spent this winter ensuring that their ball club improves and they may not be done.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, the Dodgers have re-engaged with the St. Louis Cardinals about a potential trade that would send Nolan Arenado to Hollywood. With Max Muncy having a club option following the 2025 season, Muncy could be part of this hypothetical trade or LA could just decline his option after this upcoming season.
While it feels like there is no reason the Dodgers should be able to take on Arenado's $21 million salary in 2025 and be able to pay him through 2027, they in fact can. By consistently utilizing the option to have players defer a large amount of their salary, the Dodgers have room to bring in Nolan Arenado and is more feasible than most realize.