Reds are going outside the box to fix first base struggles

The Cincinnati Reds have a massive hole at first base. That much can't be stated enough. Most of the reps, early in the season, were taken by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario. To put it lightly, this duo was the worst first base duo in the league from an offensive standpoint.

With both now on the injured list, the Reds continue to turn to utility man Spencer Steer at first base, but Steer is much more valuable as a utility option. He can play any position across the infield as well as the corner outfield spots. Handicapping him at first base cuts down on his value quite a bit, especially if he's not hitting well.

Now the Reds are trying a new face at the position and it makes a lot of sense.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Rece Hinds reportedly taking reps at first base for the Reds

Ahead of rivalry weekend, outfielder Rece Hinds was seen taking reps at first base in what could be a potential position change. Catcher Austin Wynns was seen taking reps with Hinds as well, but the real story here is the big slugger looking to make his way into the lineup.

Hinds burst onto the scene last season when he seemingly crushed 450-foot home runs each time he stepped to the plate. While this is an exaggeration, Hinds still clobbered five home runs in his first six big league games.

Yes, Hinds strikes out a lot. No, he isn't going to be a .300 hitter. But he has the chance to change the game with one swing of the bat, just like he did against the Atlanta Braves last week.

If the former top prospect can adjust to first base, he would give the Reds a lot more flexibility, not just for himself, but for Steer as well.

The Reds are no strangers to position changes. They've moved Steer and Santiago Espinal around quite a bit over the last few weeks. Noelvi Marte slid from shortstop to third base and Matt McLain slid from shortstop to second base. If Hinds can adjust like the other top players on the Reds, this could open up a lot of options for Terry Francona when he sets the lineup.