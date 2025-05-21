Reds fans are watching a future star arrive in real time

The Cincinnati Reds have needed a spark all season. Their roster has faced injuries and some struggling play from players who were expected to turn a corner this season.

Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz haven't exactly lived up to the expectations that were placed on them before the season. De La Cruz was expected to take another massive leap forward, potentially placing him in the middle of the National League MVP race, but he's taken a step back across the board. The same can be said for McLain, who was expected to be an All-Star, but is struggling at the plate.

Despite this, the Reds recently got the spark they needed, and it's come in a big way.

Will Benson is a budding star for the Reds if he can get playing time

The Cincinnati faithful is watching outfielder Will Benson breakout in real time. Benson has been up and down from the big leagues and Triple-A over the last few seasons.

Benson was traded to the Reds a few years ago and has been on a roller coaster ride ever since. During his first season with Cincinnati, he was spectacular. Benson slashed .275/.365/.498 with 11 home runs, eight triples, and a 1.6 WAR during the 2023 season. He looked to be a potential 20 home run, 20 stolen base threat if he could continue hitting near .300.

Then Benson took a huge step back last season. He was one of the worst qualified players in the sport which resulted in him being sent down to Triple-A a few times.

To begin this season, Benson was in Triple-A and a lot of Reds fans lost hope in him as a player. But a few weeks into the season, Benson had been crushing Triple-A pitching and the Reds opted to call him up to the big leagues.

Since being recalled, Benson has been one of the better players in baseball. He recently hit a home run in four straight games, which included a two home run performance against the Cleveland Guardians. The young outfielder is currently on a seven-game hit streak as he sits as the reigning National League player of the week.

Benson will likely always be a platoon bat for the Reds, but he's going to be excellent in that role.