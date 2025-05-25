Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have shown they can compete with anyone early this season, even the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty. Their two losses thus far have come by a combined three points, and both games came down to the final possession.

Indiana underwent a major overhaul this past offseason with aspirations to dethrone the Liberty. And to the front office's credit, the team has looked the part to begin the 2025 campaign. However, if the Fever wants to reach the potential many believe it can, they must clean some things up, namely their accountability (or lack thereof).

The Fever chalked up their 90-88 loss to the Liberty, in which they led by eight heading into the fourth quarter, to poor officiating. But to be the best, you have to beat the best -- not make excuses.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever's growing pains have nothing to do with the refs

It starts at the top with Fever head coach Stephanie White and Clark. As the leader of the group and franchise centerpiece, respectively, they're the ones who set the tone for the rest of the locker room. Yet, their postgame comments after a crushing defeat at the hands of New York did the exact opposite of setting a good example.

"I think it's been pretty egregious what's been happening to us the last few games," White said when addressing the media. "A -31 free-throw discrepancy ... we're attacking the rim, and the disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable. It's disappointing."

White made her frustrations with the refs known and will presumably be fined by the league for the candid choice of words. In a much calmer demeanor, Clark also expressed indignation with the zebras, specifically about the final play against the Liberty.

" ... I don't know," Clark stated regarding whether Liberty guard Natasha Cloud fouled her on the contest's last possession. "I'd have to go back and watch."

Clark ostensibly bit her tongue, considering she attempted to plead with the officials for a whistle that never came. Nonetheless, the superstar guard suggested the Fever could be undefeated were it not for minute details such as no-calls.

"... We are two possessions from being 4-0, but there were so many little areas in this game that we could've improved," Clark voiced. "It definitely stings, but this is what's going to make us better at the end of the year."

Don't blame factors outside of your control; direct that energy toward something you have the power to change. The sky is the limit for this Indiana squad -- if they can control their emotions and channel them properly.