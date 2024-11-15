Refs embarrass NFL again in primetime with DeVonta Smith facemask no-call
By Lior Lampert
The Week 11 Thursday Night Football clash between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles was a defensive slugfest, making every offensive possession increasingly crucial. So, it's unfortunate when officiating factors into the equation, especially on blatant calls that need to be made.
Late in the third quarter of the Commanders-Eagles grudge match, the referees overturned an obvious facemask penalty on Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu:
As you can hear on the broadcast, Amazon Prime Video's NFL rules expert, Terry McAulay, is dumbfounded by the decision to pick up the flag. While Luvu didn't grab Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith's facemask, he brought him down by his helmet opening — which is still a foul.
Eagles, DeVonta Smith get hosed on facemask no-call
After convening to discuss, the zebras somehow saw it differently than McAulay (and everyone watching the game), deeming it a clean play. What didn't they see that the retired 20-year referee and side/field judge did so clearly? It's baffling and could've been costly for the Eagles, considering it put them in an unfavorable position.
Instead of a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down, the no-call kept the Eagles offense behind schedule, facing a second-and-seven. Thankfully, for Philly, it proved to be a moot point.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts converted a first down with his legs a couple of plays later to extend the drive. Then, they continued their march down the field, capping off an 11-play, 76-yard possession with a goal-line plunge by star running back Saquon Barkley.
Ultimately, the officiating oversight didn't hurt the Eagles or impact the outcome, given that they defeated the Commanders handily. No harm, no foul, then. Right? Wrong.
Mistakes like this are inexcusable in a primetime showdown with first place in the NFC East at stake. The magnitude of the moment is too big, especially at this juncture in the NFL season. The league has to do a better job of getting these calls moving forward to avoid potential problems in the future.
Philadelphia scored 23 unanswered points to build a sizeable lead, so the umpire crew dodged a bullet.