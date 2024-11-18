Refs gifting Chiefs a chance to comeback vs. Bills with bogus catch ruling didn’t work
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs were the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and their wins weren't exactly pretty. Look at last week, where they improved to 9-0 after blocking a potential game-winning field goal by the Denver Broncos. This weekend, they faced off against the Buffalo Bills.
On Sunday, the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season after a 30-21 victory. Quarterback Josh Allen played hero after possibly the angriest touchdown run of the season with a little over two minutes remaining. Even though they had a nine-point lead, you couldn't count the Chiefs out, especially with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
On the final drive of the game, the Chiefs received a bit of a break from the referees on a non-call. Facing a third-and-13, Mahomes threw a pass to wide receiver Justin Watson for a 10-yard gain. The thing is, Watson appeared to never have full possession of the football, and multiple angles showed it hitting the ground. Yet, there was no official review.
Chiefs may have gotten away with a non-catch vs. Bills, but it didn't matter
While this was a play that would have infuriated the opposing fanbase, it ultimately didn't matter.
On the following play, Mahomes heaved a pass deep downfield for tight end Travis Kelce. But Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard dove in front of Kelce to intercept the pass and secure the victory for the Bills.
Allen threw for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 27-of-40 pass attempts. Those aren't exactly the greatest numbers, but his dual-threat ability is a major plus for the Bills. Allen ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. With a win over the last undefeated team of the season and a team looking to win the Super Bowl for the third season in a row, Allen should be getting some serious NFL MVP consideration.
As for Mahomes, he threw for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 23-of-33 throws.
The Bills made sure that the controversial call didn't hurt them, and now carry momentum for the rest of the season. For the fanbase, they hope it can lead to the team winning their first-ever Super Bowl.