Refs giving out technical fouls for talking to your own team is a bad precedent for NBA playoffs

NBA referees have long been the subject of criticism, as officiating in recent years has sparked more controversy than support. Last night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets only added fuel to the fire after forward Tari Eason dunked on Dorian Finney-Smith in the fourth quarter, energizing his bench in the process.

What followed was a technical foul assessed to Eason by official Tre Maddox — seemingly for showing emotion in a highly competitive matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top-seeded teams.

TNT analyst Reggie Miller immediately criticized Maddox’s decision, calling it an egregious call that could have impacted the game’s outcome.

“Oh come on, come on, man," Miller said. "You knew how I was going to react to that. Are you kissing me? Come on, Tre Maddox, you’re better than that. This is the NBA."

Although the Rockets lead the league in ejections, rank second in player technical fouls, and third in technical fouls assessed to their coach, last night’s call highlights a larger and ongoing issue: NBA referees are not being held accountable. Maddox, a veteran official with 12 years of experience, has officiated over 600 regular-season games and 31 playoff games, making him no stranger to high-pressure situations.

This season, it feels as though referees are either calling fouls too frequently or not enough, walking a fine line between maintaining the integrity of the game and appeasing the players. Eason’s technical foul is just one example of the league’s officiating inconsistencies. Earlier this season, Russell Westbrook was given a technical for simply staring down Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama after scoring in the paint. Luka Dončić was also hit with a tech after complaining about a blatant missed foul on a drive to the rim.

So why are referees handing out more technical fouls? One argument is that players are losing respect for the game, with taunts and celebrations straying from the NBA’s guidelines on sportsmanship. Another theory is that referees are cracking down to curb excessive foul-baiting. Or perhaps, it’s just a way for officials to silence players and assert control over the game.

Maddox will likely officiate in the NBA Playoffs this season. Technical fouls like these are not what the audience wants to see, as players’ emotions are a natural part of the game. Penalizing excitement or competitive fire only diminishes the sport’s entertainment value, and misinterpretations in crucial moments can have major consequences.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office will likely continue to support their referees, as most organizations back their employees. Whether specific officials will be held accountable for controversial decisions like Eason’s remains to be seen. For now, it seems players remain the primary targets of referees, with no signs of that changing anytime soon.