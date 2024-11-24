Refs making up new rules to screw over Vikings, and of course Mike Pereira agrees
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings are well on their way to another win over the Chicago Bears, but that doesn't mean fans won't have something to complain about. The Vikings season has been a roller-coaster, as Sam Darnold has rebounded well from his days as a supposed NFL Draft bust.
Darnold is earning money for next year's contract, and the Vikings already have their QB of the future in JJ McCarthy. Essentially, they are playing with house money. Minnesota sits a few games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, but are well-positioned to compete for an NFC Wild Card spot.
On a throw from Darnold to Jordan Addison, the Vikings receiver appeared to stay in play for a long gain. While the catch did stand, of course, Kevin O'Connell was furious that Addison wasn't given more yardage on the play, as it was obvious via replay that he never stepped out of bounds.
NFL drops the ball on Vikings replay, and Kevin O'Connell wasn't happy
As NFL officiating expert Mike Pereira told the FOX broadcast, not every NFL stadium comes with a boundary camera. Soldier Field is apparently one of those stadiums, which is why the call could not be overturned despite evidence to the contrary on the replay.
This, of course, is infuriating for several reasons. First, that is call that should've been made on the field. Officials always have an eye on the boundary, yet Addison was called out when – to the naked eye at least – he remianed in the field of play.
Secondly, why in the world don't the Bears have a sideline camera? That ought to be required via the official NFL rulebook. Soldier Field is old – and the Bears may have a new stadium shortly – but every stadium should have access to such technology.
Again, O'Connell and the Vikings might win in spite of such a decision. It's unfortunate I even need to write this story to begin with, though, and the NFL is falling behind on instant replay.