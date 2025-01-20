Reggie Bush identifies one change Lincoln Riley must make to fix USC
Things didn't go USC football's way in 2024. Despite thrilling victories over SEC opponents to begin and end the season, the Trojans underachieved massively. Reggie Bush thinks he knows why.
"One of the things that we didn't see this year from the quarterback was that dual-threat component," Bush said. "The quarterback has got to start running. I'm not saying the current guys can't do it but they've got to start running because that opens up everything. That needs to be a message to the quarterback room. You guys aren't just here to throw the football."
Bush highlighted the dip in scoring production from Riley's offenses, which are usually among the highest scoring in the country. After posting 41-point offenses in 2022 and 2023, the Trojans dipped to 30 points per game in 2024.
The questions around Miller Moss's mobility followed USC into the season. Those concerns grew louder as the Trojans struggled in pass protection early in the season. Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava ultimately took over the starting job in part because of his more dynamic skillset.
But even Maiava failed to utilize his legs as much as many Trojan fans — including Bush — would have wanted to see.
Lincoln Riley needs to encourage his USC quarterbacks to run
Designed runs for Maiava were few and far between. The fact that those rare runs were largely effective only made it more frustrating.
Maiava ran four times against Nebraska and Notre Dame. He carried the ball just twice against UCLA and Texas A&M. Not to compare Caleb Williams and Maiava in terms of rushing ability, but the former averaged eight carries per game in his two seasons with the Trojans.
Williams was willing to use his legs when he needed to and that made a difference for USC's offense. Maiava needs to show that same kind of confidence in his running if he retains the starting job in 2025. Riley needs to show that same kind of confidence in letting his QB run in 2025 as well.
Bush spoke to FanSided on behalf of Modelo, the official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff. At the start of the 2024 college football season, Reggie Bush and Modelo set out to recruit the ultimate group of dedicated fans to join "Team Modelo" and become "full-time fans." Those fans have been chosen and will be at Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta. Before the game, those fans will sit down with Bush to give their "Fanfessionals" on the latest college football season.