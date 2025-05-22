Reggie Miller shows respect after Tyrese Haliburton steals his most iconic celebration

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have a storied rivalry, and the 2025 series will restore the nostalgic 90s feeling Reggie Miller and the Knickerbockers stowed upon us.

Tyrese Haliburton etched his moment into the historic rivalry by delivering a crowd-defining silencer. Haliburton took it a step further by delivering the iconic choke gesture Reggie Miller introduced all those years ago.

It's amazing when history repeats itself like this. Miller being present for the dagger amplifies the moment.

Reggie Miller respects Tyrese Haliburton paying homage

If you're anything like me, you almost went to bed during Game 1 of the Knicks and Pacers Conference Finals. It was getting late on a weeknight, and New York seemingly had it in the bag up 14 points with a shade under 3 minutes left.

You can't count these Pacers out until the opera music is audible. Aaron Nesmith went on one of the hottest heaters in recent memory. He buried four 3s in the final three minutes, lifting Indiana back into the picture.

While Nesmith initiated the comeback, the cold-blooded clutch killer Tyrese Haliburton stole the show. He's putting his name in the hat on Knicks fans' most-hated list (Miller and Trae Young top the list).

Hali went for the kill shot at this moment, down by two. Mikal Bridges got a hand on the ball, forcing Hali to retreat. Instead of looking for a two to tie, Hali dashed to the 3-point line and threw up a prayer. The dramatic Kawhi Leonard bounce was followed my a straight drop into the cup.

Bang!

Haliburton and the Pacers steal game 1, and Reggie Miller's famous choking gesture makes its way to the floor.

It's so poetic that this celebration was recreated in Madison Square Garden because this is where Miller famously birthed the choke sign against the Knicks.

The Knicks choked away a lead back then and did the same thing in Game 1.

Haliburton actually had his foot on the line when he shot the miracle potential game-winner, so the Pacers had to earn their victory in overtime.

Most thought it was a game-winning 3 initially, including Miller, who called the game as a broadcaster. After the fast-paced overtime the Pacers controlled, the cameras pan to Miller, who acknowledges Halliburton's greatness with a not-so-subtle index finger point.

"I see you, kid" is what that bendless point represents. You couldn't have written a better script for that finish. The setting, the comeback, the celebration, and the will to win Indiana displayed.

It doesn't get much better than that. Sign me up for six more games like that.