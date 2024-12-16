ReliaQuest Bowl preview: Odds, prediction and how to watch Michigan vs. Alabama
By Austen Bundy
Death, taxes and the ReliaQuest Bowl - that's how the saying goes, right? Well, for Michigan and Alabama fans it is this year.
The defending national champion Wolverines will face the No. 11 Crimson Tide, who were the first team omitted from the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff this season.
When is the ReliaQuest Bowl?
Battling in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve was usually the setting for a national championship game or a playoff semifinal in the old format but this year the to big name programs will have to settle for less.
Michigan and Alabama will play on Dec. 31 at noon ET in what used to be known as the Outback Bowl from 1996-2022 and the Hall of Fame Bowl before that from 1986-95.
Michigan v. Alabama: Matchup preview
Any other year this would be a massive matchup with millions of eyeballs watching. However, now this game will be relatively meaningless especially if a significant amount of talent sits out due to entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft.
Alabama enters the contest with the 39th best-ranked total offense in the FBS but if key players like quarterback Jalen Milroe decide to go pro, that stature may be meaningless. His 2,652 passing yards are only good for 45th in the nation but it's still better than the passer-by-committee system the Wolverines have fielded all year.
Michigan, in turn, boasts the 14th-best total defense in the nation. That potentially complicates things for Alabama even if Milroe decides to stay and play. Where some would predict a classic shootout, a barn-burning defensive performance could actually be on the horizon.
How to watch the ReliaQuest Bowl
Fans can find the ReliaQuest Bowl on ESPN at noon ET with their traditional cable provider. It will also be streamed online with the ESPN app and an ESPN+ subscription.
Those who have cut cable can view the game on Hulu with Live Sports or the Disney+ bundle subscription as well as other streaming providers such as YouTube TV and Fubo.
ReliaQuest Bowl odds, picks and predictions
Under 43.0 points (-110)
The 9.5 points Las Vegas is handing Alabama (-115) in this matchup seem too good to pass up but, again, it may be prudent to wait and see which Crimson Tide players actually participate at the year's end. The transfer portal could decimate the roster if there are enough players who feel abandoning ship after head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa is the best move for their careers.
Instead, consider the over/under. Michigan's defense stifled most teams this season but just couldn't get enough of its own offense going to put together wins. Hence, why the under is appetizing, especially if you're piecing together a same game parlay.