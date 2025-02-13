Re-living Cooper DeJean’s Super Bowl interception is even better with British flair
By Austen Bundy
The Super Bowl is the biggest day in sports in the United States but as many fans well know, American football is growing on a global scale and fans around the world always tune in.
Super Bowl LIX was no different as the world's media descended on New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. And as everyone saw on Sunday, there were some iconic moments immortalized by the play-by-play announcers - in many different languages.
One of those moments was when Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter and ran it back nearly 40 yards for a touchdown.
The UK call of Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-six will give you shivers
Up in the broadcasting booths, the NFL UK announcers had an incredible call of DeJean's pick-six. If you've ever watched European soccer before, the moment will remind you of an absolute belter from players like Leonardo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
There's just something about an animated British accent that will get your blood pumping as a sports fan. Following up the touchdown call with phrases like, "Cooper DeJean goes all the way across the formation" just seems to fuse the eccentricity of soccer play-by-play with the American game we all know and love.
NFL games are broadcast to over 100 countries and the Super Bowl, in particular, is seen in 170 nations and territories worldwide in over 20 different languages. Whether we like it or not, the NFL is becoming a global game. Whether it catches up to soccer at any point is separate debate for another day.
If you haven't listened to an NFL game with the UK broadcast (or any international broadcast for that matter) at least once in your life, give it a try next season. You won't regret it.