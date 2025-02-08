Reported Padres asking price shoots down Mets dreams of a Dylan Cease deal
By Jacob Mountz
Amidst a complete structural overhaul San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has put some of their top names on the trade market. The Padres have listened to offers for Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease and possibly Michael King.
One team interested in the Padres fire sale is the New York Mets. The Mets have built a sturdy team this offseason adding Juan Soto along with bringing Pete Alonso back into the fold. But their pitching staff could use a little work. Rumors have it that the Mets are eyeing Dylan Cease to lead their rotation with Kodai Senga. Cease threw to a satisfactory 3.47 ERA last season. In 2022, Cease posted a career-low 2.20 ERA; a figure he has never come close to touching in any other season.
Nonetheless, this is the performance teams are hoping to trade for. But what are the Padres asking for? The answer is: too much.
Padres asking price for Dylan Cease is too much for the Mets to consider
In an article from the New York Post (subscription required), MLB insider Jon Heyman details what the Padres are after. Heyman listed Mets prospects Brandon Sproat (No. 1), Jett Williams (No. 2) and Luisangel Acuña (No. 12), the latter of whom performed exceptionally well in the majors through a short stint in 2024. But there is a big problem with this ask.
In discussions with the White Sox for Garrett Crochet, the Sox asked for both Sproat and Williams, per Heyman. The Mets, in turn, walked away from the table.
And this scenario is much different than the Crochet situation. Crochet has two years left on his contract. Cease has one. If the Mets aren’t going to part with two top prospects for Crochet, the same price or more makes no sense for Cease.
Cease’s questionable track record is another reason to be wary. After his Cy Young-worthy season in 2022, Cease posted an unsightly 4.58 ERA the following year. Cease's 3.47 ERA this past season was his second-lowest mark.
Cease is still a great arm with a mountain of potential. But if this asking price holds, Cease won’t be gracing the Mets’ rotation next season.