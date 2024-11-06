Resume builders: 3 bubble teams with the best chance to win their way into the CFP bracket
The first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, as determined by the high and mighty selection committee, were released on Tuesday evening. There weren't too many outright shocks, but there were a few notable differences compared to the AP Top 25 poll.
Of note, Ohio State leapfrogged Georgia after a compelling victory over Penn State this past weekend. There are also a few serious disparities at the tail-end of the rankings, with Army ranked seven spots higher (no. 18) in the AP poll and Vanderbilt receiving zero love from the selection committee.
With a month left in the season, these rankings are bound to change. The upcoming week has multiple games with postseason implications, so there's a lot to pay attention to. Here are a few teams outside the initial 12-team CFP field that could vault into the fray in the days and weeks to come.
Here are the full CFP rankings:
- Oregon Ducks (9-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (9-0)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
- BYU Cougars (8-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)
- Boise State Broncos (7-1)
- SMU Mustangs (8-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones (7-1)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1)
- Kansas State Cougars (7-2)
- Colorado Buffaloes (6-2)
- Washington State Cougars (7-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (6-3)
- Clemson Tigers (6-2)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2)
- Army Black Knights (8-0)
3. SMU Mustangs could shock the world and win the ACC
There are two teams currently undefeated in ACC play — No. 4 Miami and No. 13 SMU. That is shaping up to be the ACC championship matchup barring future surprises. It has been a rousing first season in the ACC for the Mustangs, who beat Pitt over the weekend to take control of their own destiny.
Let us assume for a moment that SMU clears the rest of its schedule — Boston College, Virginia, California — without suffering an unexpected loss. That puts SMU in the ACC championship game, whether it's against Miami or another surprise contender. From there, it is literally win and get in, even if SMU can't quite crack the top-12 in the lead-up to the conference title game.
Right now, it's hard not to favor SMU in a hypothetical showdown with Miami. There was a lot of early hype around Heisman candidate Cam Ward and the upstart Hurricanes, but Miami's undefeated record belies serious concerns about their ability to win against the highest levels of competition. The Canes defense is a mess right now, allowing 30-plus points to opponents in four of the last five weeks.
If SMU can win a shootout against Miami in the title game, that's an auto bid and a top-four seed for the Mustangs. That would be quite the upset — a true underdog story in a conference many expected to toggle between a couple blue chip programs all season.
2. Ole Miss Rebels could revive its season with one major victory
Ole Miss began the season as a popular against-the-grain pick in CFP projections. After heartbreaking three-point losses to Kentucky and LSU, however, the Rebels' path to the postseason is rather murky. It's not impossible for a two-loss team to crack the final 12-team field, especially not in the SEC, but Ole Miss needs a proper signature W, and it won't happen via an SEC championship berth.
Luckily for Ole Miss, such an opportunity lies on the horizon in Week 11. The Rebels will host No. 3 UGA in a game that could determine the postseason fates for both teams. A Bulldogs win essentially locks UGA in the top SEC slot leading up to the championship game, while an Ole Miss victory unquestionably launches the Rebels into the top-12.
Jaxson Dart was a Heisman candidate early in the season before the Rebels offense hit a snag, but he's coming off a 515-yard, six-touchdown performance against Arkansas. The UGA defense is stout, but that offense is a real point of concern. Carson Beck has been a turnover machine in recent weeks and UGA could barely muster the offensive support necessary to overcome a subpar Florida team last week.
If Ole Miss can turn on the turbojets and blow past a wayward UGA team, that would completely shake up the SEC picture. The Bulldogs probably wouldn't drop out of the top-12, but Ole Miss would almost certainly leapfrog a team with a less impressive resume. Perhaps... the two-loss Crimson Tide? Just a thought.
1. Texas A&M Aggies can still recover from their Week 10 letdown
Texas A&M's postseason hopes took a blow in its Week 10 loss to South Carolina, but the Aggies' dreams aren't dead yet. With compelling victories over LSU and Missouri in their back pocket, the Aggies have a nice resume built up. One more signature win — and no more future blemishes — could plant Texas A&M in the final 12-team field.
That opportunity will arise in the final week of the season when the Aggies host No. 5 Texas. That in-state rivalry will be extra spicy this year with so much on the line. The Longhorns are a daunting opponent, but Texas has looked mortal in recent weeks. After a 15-point loss to UGA (another top-five team shrouded in doubt these days), the Longhorns barely eked out a three-point win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores are sneaky good, but such a middling follow-up to the UGA loss is not what Texas fans hoped for.
A&M has proven its mettle against high-level teams all season. A couple brutal letdowns has the Aggies fighting for their CFP life, but all doubt is thrown away if Texas A&M beats Texas in the final bout of the season. The Longhorns would suddenly sit far more precariously in the CFP field, while the Aggies would leap into the top-12 — probably the top-10 — with the selection committee sure to give extra credit to teams from the extra-loaded SEC.
Of note, if A&M wins out, the Aggies probably get a spot in the SEC championship game. That would put their postseason standing right back in question, but it would also give A&M a chance to secure a top-four seed with another signature, resume-bolstering W.