RJ Barrett's big night could kick off a potential All-Star campaign
RJ Barrett showcased his potential as a true offensive leader in the Toronto Raptors’ 130-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers, delivering a season-high 39 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists on an efficient 62 percent shooting. With Scottie Barnes sidelined due to an orbital bone fracture, Barrett has embraced his role as the primary scoring option and has been thriving under the added responsibility.
Since joining the Raptors, Barrett has displayed versatility and growth, unshackled from the constraints he faced during his time with the Knicks. Playing alongside ball-dominant teammates like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle often limited his opportunities. Now, Barrett is at the center of the Raptors' offense, with the freedom to create plays and capitalize on mismatches. His averages of 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game rank him among the league’s most well-rounded wings this season.
RJ Barrett has never been better
While the Raptors have had a rough start at 3-12, the development of their young core offers a silver lining. Gradey Dick has blossomed into a reliable scoring option, averaging 18.7 points as a starter, showing significant growth from his rookie season. Jakob Poeltl has also been a force inside, contributing 30 points and 15 rebounds against Indiana, providing a strong frontcourt presence.
Barrett's leadership, combined with the emergence of players like Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji as threats from beyond the arc, has made the Raptors’ offense more dynamic, even in a rebuilding season.
Despite Toronto's struggles, Barrett’s individual performance could earn him consideration for the All-Star Game. Historically, players on losing teams face an uphill battle for fan votes and recognition. However, Barrett’s numbers and the narrative of his breakout could sway voters if he continues to elevate his game.
The Raptors’ focus remains on player development and fostering a competitive environment for their young stars. While the playoffs may seem out of reach, their potential to outperform expectations lies in maintaining an aggressive, fast-paced style of play centered around Barrett’s leadership.
If Barrett sustains his current trajectory, he could not only solidify his role as the face of the Raptors but also cement himself as one of the league’s premier wings.