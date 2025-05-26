Road to Omaha: NCAA baseball tournament projected host seeds

After a wild Championship Sunday, the stage is finally set for the full NCAA baseball tournament field to be unveiled at noon ET on Monday afternoon.

We got a head start on the process on Sunday, when the NCAA released the 16 sites that will play host to a regional in this year's tournament. The battle for one of those 16 spots was fierce, and went right down to the final day of conference tournament play — just a few days ago, there were nearly 25 teams that could have reasonably staked a claim to a top-16 seed.

But that group has been whittled down, and now it's time for the really hard work: While we know which 16 teams will host a regional, we're still not sure in which order those teams will be seeded. So, before the actual results are announced on Monday, let's get into how we think things should play out.

NCAA baseball tournament projected host seeds

1. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt ended the year on a scorcher, rampaging their way through the SEC Tournament and, with 29 wins across Quads 1 and 2, likely solidifying their grip on the top overall seed in this year's field.

2. Texas

The Longhorns ran away with the SEC regular-season crown, winning by multiple games despite struggling a bit late, and if anyone knocks the Commodores out of the No. 1 spot, it will likely be Texas — thanks to a whopping 17 Quad-1 wins.

3. Arkansas

The Razorbacks went through a midseason swoon, but a strong finish should be enough to allow their sparkling resume to stand out. Arkansas finished top-five in RPI, finished second to Texas in the SEC standings and racked up 14 Quad 1 wins against a rugged schedule.

4. North Carolina

The Heels fell short of the ACC regular-season title, but they did win the conference tournament, and winning 18 conference games — including 26 Quad 1 and 2 wins — feels like it should be enough to land them a top-four seed.

5. Georgia

The Dawgs could likely argue that they're getting the short end of the stick here. they are No. 2 in RPI, after all, and played among the toughest schedules in the country. But a .500 record in Quad 1 games and a one-and-done effort in the SEC Tournament is enough to drop them ever so slightly.

6. LSU

The Tigers split their two games in the conference tournament, but that isn't enough to drop them out of top-eight consideration after going 19-11 in SEC play.

7. Auburn

Auburn's 17-13 conference record might not scream top-eight, but it came against the toughest schedule in the country, and 16 Quad 1 wins and a healthy top-three RPI ranking should be enough to be rewarded on Monday.

8. Coastal Carolina

Yes, we know about the schedule, and the five Quad 1 wins. But it's been a sensational year for the Chants — a Sun Belt double and a 26-4 record in conference play during the regular season — and it should be rewarded with a top-eight seed.

9. Clemson

Unsure whether they'd even host a regional at all for much of the year, it felt like the Tigers were trending toward a top-eight spot ... until they got pasted by UNC in the ACC Tournament final. A top-10 RPI and 24 wins across Quads 1 and 2 are formidable, but we have Clemson falling just short.

10. Ole Miss

A run to the SEC title game removed all doubt about hosting a regional, and you could argue the Rebels have a case for the top eight thanks to a nation-leading 19 Quad 1 wins. In the end, there were too many deserving teams, and someone had to be on the outside looking in.

11. Florida State

They were one notch below UNC and Clemson in the ACC, but 17-10 in a tough conference and a top-15 RPI should leave no doubt about the Noles hosting a regional.

12. Oregon State

We realize that this will make a certain team in green and yellow very, very angry. But the Beavs looked the part despite their independent schedule, with a No. 7 RPI and 20 wins across Quads 1 and 2 and hardly slumping at all this season. In the end, that nudges them slightly ahead of their arch rivals in Eugene.

13. Oregon

Oregon's schedule wasn't exactly a gauntlet either, and the Ducks likely cost themselves a shot at a top-eight seed with a less-than-stellar close to the season. Still, hosting a regional isn't too shabby after a very successful season.

14. Tennessee

Will the real Vols please stand up? Tennessee faded down the stretch of the regular season, then won their first two in Hoover to get back on the right side of the hosting line. In the end, No. 11 in the RPI and 14 Quad 1 wins is too loud to ignore.

15. UCLA

Just 3 Quad 1 wins hurts, but the NCAA rewarded the Bruins for getting all the way to the Big Ten title game and a share of the regular-season crown.

16. Southern Miss

A red-hot closing stretch put Southern Miss squarely in host-stealing territory, and sure enough, they pulled it off thanks to a 24-6 record in Sun Belt play to go with a 7-5 record in Quad 1 games and a top-20 RPI ranking.