Rob Manfred gaslights concerned baseball fans about Yankees torpedo bats

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last couple of weeks, you are aware of the 'torpedo bat' trend that has become a hot topic of discussion among Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were the ones who set the trend and it has sent fans into a frenzy.

The Bronx Bombers had a game where they plated 20 runs and hit nine home runs with the majority of their players using this differently designed bat. The bat is literally shaped like a torpedo, hence it's name, and moves the sweet spot to a place where hitters seem to make the most contact.

Many fans believe the torpedo bat is the biggest reason for the Yankees' offensive success in 2025 and wants them banned. Unfortunately for them, their opinion does not matter. The decision to allow them to stay ultimately is up to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and he is very clear on where he stands regarding this fad.

Rob Manfred calls torpedo bats good for baseball

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared his take on the torpedo bat trend with The New York Times and his persepctive is not sitting right with some fans.

"They're (torpedo bats) absolutely good for baseball," Manfred said. "I believe that issues like the torpedo bat and debate around it demonstrate that baseball still occupies a unique place in our culture because people get into a complete frenzy over something that is really nothing at the end of the day."

With so many qualified people believing that the Yankees are essentially cheating by using torpedo bats, Manfred's thoughts have ruffled some feathers. In Manfred's defense, as the commissioner of MLB, he already has a target on his bat and fans will find something to pin on him regardless of the circumstances.

Manfred is quite familiar with making changes to the game as we have seen the MLB evolve over the last few years with major changes like the pitch clock, bigger bases, and rumors of implementing an automated strike zone. The same fans who strongly opposed these changes are the same ones demanding the banning of the torpedo bat.

At the end of the day, hitters still have to time pitches and recognize breaking balls and get the barrel of the bat to the ball regardless of where that barrel is. If teams feel like they are they much of advantage, why not just use them too? After all, Manfred has made it clear that the bats aren't going anywhere.