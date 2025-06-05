Rob Manfred set to bring MLB one step closer to robot umps

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is on the verge of changing baseball as we know it forever. He reportedly introduced a plan to the league's competition committee that would implement the automated ball-strike (ABS) system as soon as 2026.

"Barring a change of heart inside Manfred’s group, ABS appears likely to arrive in the big leagues next year," The Athletic's ($) Evan Drellich wrote. There appears to be enough support to turn this revolutionary idea into reality. America's pastime is ostensibly getting with the times, paving the way for full-blown robo-umps in due time.

Rob Manfred's ABS challenge system puts MLB on the cusp of robo-umps

Let's be clear: Human umpires are still making "the vast majority of ball-strike calls," if Manfred gets his way, Drellich notes. But teams will start each game with two chances to dispute those rulings, and the computers do take it from there.

Hawk-Eye technology that's been tested for years in the minors and 2025 spring training reviews and either confirms or overturns the decision on the field. Clubs retain their challenge if successful, similar to what we see in the NBA or NFL. Nonetheless, above all, Manfred's vision puts us on the verge of a full-blown ABS sport.

"I do think that we’re going to pursue the possibility of changing that process, and we’ll see what comes out at the end of that," Manfred stated (h/t Drellich). "I think that teams are really positive about ABS."

Infamous retired officials like Ángel Hernández and Jim Joyce have had fans begging for ABS to come into play sooner rather than later. Conversely, studies have shown us that machines also have their issues that must be worked out. In other words, there's no flawless method, yet, but Manfred is trying to find (or create) one.

Is having an ABS challenge system in the MLB a good thing?

You know what they say: "Perfect is the enemy of good."

Striving for precision can prevent you from making marked strides. ABS created a substantial increase in strikeouts in the first year that Triple-A deployed it. While it was accurate, no one wants to see batters getting rung up at a higher rate.

Fortunately, those impacted by ABS on the diamond will have a say in how far Manfred takes it. As alluded to by the MLB Players Association's managing director of player services, Kevin Slowey, the athletes' opinions hold weight.

"... players will review any proposed rule changes and provide their feedback and on-field experiences through the competition committee," Slowey said (h/t Drellich).