Rob Manfred, surrounded by real celebrities, wouldn't leave MLB fans alone at Super Bowl LIX
After a long, cold winter, we're finally just days away from the full start of Spring Training, as pitchers and catchers for every team will report to Florida and Arizona this week. Take heart, those of us Northerners who haven't seen the sun much over the last few months: Soon enough there will be real, actual baseball to soak up, and a new season to look forward to.
Of course, the offseason isn't all bad. The Hot Stove has provided us with plenty of memorable moments over the last few months, from blockbuster trades to arguably the most hotly anticipated free agency in league history. And there's also the fact that it gives us a break from having to look at and/or listen to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, always a welcome respite.
Or so we thought. As it turns out, not even football season can keep Manfred away from us entirely.
Rob Manfred stuck out like a sore thumb among A-listers at Super Bowl LIX
Baseball fans who tuned into the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX were likely hoping for four more hours of not having to think about what completely ridiculous thing Manfred would say or do next. Alas, it wasn't to be: For some reason, Manfred was able to work his way into a suite at the Superdome, and even caught some camera time on the FOX broadcast.
Of course, that camera time wasn't for him specifically. He just happened to be there in the background next to some other, more relevant celebrities, like Adam Sandler and Paul McCartney.
On the one hand, we have to respect the hustle here; if our job gave us access to box seats at the Super Bowl, we'd be hard-pressed to turn that down. On the other hand, Manfred could not look more out of place here — that is clearly the look of a man who has no idea how to have a conversation with the people around him, which has become something of a theme during his time as commissioner. Consider it a way to ease yourself back into the reality of dealing with Manfred on a near-daily basis for the next eight or nine months.