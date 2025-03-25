What will Rob Pelinka choose on these six big extension decisions for the Lakers?

The NBA playoffs are getting closer by the day, and for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans, that's a fact that is both exciting and fear-inducing. The Lakers were on a serious run last month, and their acquisition of Luka Dončić vaulted them into a select group of teams that have a chance at making some serious postseason noise.

That excitement has been tempered by the current health situation of the team. The Lakers have been struggling in the past couple of weeks as they've dealt with the extended absences of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, and the lingering injuries to Luka, Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith. The good news is that LeBron and Rui came back on Saturday. The bad news is that the Lakers got mollywhopped by the Chicago Bulls 146-115. Two nights later, they lost by double digits to the Magic.

The lead-up to the postseason is going to be extremely interesting to see what kind of seed the Lakers are able to grab and what they're able to do with it, but it's not all that the front office and the fanbase should be worrying about.

This is going to be an critical offseason in L.A., and that starts with trying to get Luka to commit to a long-term extension. The former Maverick is still under contract for one more season past this one, and he has a player option for 2026-27, but if general manager Rob Pelinka isn't able to extend him this summer, it's going to make for an awkward, tension-filled time next season. All indications are that Luka is enjoying his time in L.A., which would make it surprising for him not to re-sign, but still. Let's get it done.

Technically, Luka's decision can wait, even if nobody in Lakers nation wants that to happen. There are six other Lakers though who Pelinka is going to have to decide on sooner. Today we're taking a look at all six of them, and placing our bets on the most likely course of action.

Jaxson Hayes

Nearly all of the players on our list can be found on the lower end of the depth chart, but not Jaxson Hayes. The way Hayes has gone from vilified backup to indispensable starter this year might just be unprecedented.

The Lakers were so worried about their center position after trading away Anthony Davis that they followed that blockbuster move up by trading for Mark Williams just a few days later. We all know by now how that deal fell apart, but rather than being up the proverbial creek without a paddle, the Lakers have been more than fine to rely on Hayes as the main guy.

That might not still be the case when Pelinka has all offseason to search the market, and besides, Hayes' inspired play has only increased his value and the odds that other teams will try to sign him. It's going to be difficult for the Lakers to keep him for a number that makes sense for their cap situation, especially when they'll be looking for an upgrade at the same time. I'd expect Hayes to be playing somewhere else next year, but good for him. He's earned it.

Cam Reddish and Alex Len

JJ Redick gave Cam Reddish a shot as his 3-and-D guy earlier in the season, but the arrival of Dorian Finney-Smith, combined with his being outplayed by Dalton Knecht, rendered him superfluous. Like Knecht, he was part of the package that was supposed to be sent to Charlotte for Mark Williams, but unlike the rookie, he hasn't seen much playing time since the deal was rescinded. He's scored a grand total of 15 points since New Year's.

Alex Len was brought in as a Hail Mary after the Williams deal fell apart, but he's been outplayed by Hayes, Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko at the 5. The 10 points he scored when the Lakers trotted out their second unit against the Bucks last week more than doubled his total in purple and gold.

Jovan Buha, the senior NBA reporter covering the Lakers for The Athletic, speculated on his Buha's Block podcast that Reddish and Len could be on the chopping block if and when the team converts at least two of the two-way contracts of Jordan Goodwin, Jemison and Koloko. Those decisions will all need to be made soon, as all three are coming up on the 50-game maximum for two-ways. Converting any or all of these to full contracts would make that player eligible for the postseason, and with Jaxson Hayes' ongoing spotty health and a dearth of other frontcourt options, this seems like the best course of action.

Jordan Goodwin and Christian Koloko

As mentioned above, Goodwin and Koloko could become fully guaranteed soon. Goodwin especially has earned it, as he's done a light impression of Max Christie since working his way into the rotation. He's playing nearly 26 minutes per game this month, partly due to the amount of injured players on the roster, but also because he has JJ Redick's trust. He seems a lock to stick around long-term.

Koloko hasn't done as much, but the Lakers are desperate for bodies up front, and he at least has one of those. He hasn't been as solid as Jemison though, which puts his future beyond this year in doubt.

It seems to be a guarantee that at least one new center will be in the fold next year. If Hayes and Jemison stay, there will be no room for Koloko. Even if Hayes leaves, Pelinka will likely look for an upgrade in the free agent backup center market.

Markieff Morris

Unless the Lakers are resting their entire starting five, there isn't much playing time to be found for Markieff Morris these days. That may not matter though, as he's carved out a spot as a trusted locker room voice and bench veteran on this team.

LeBron James may be the oldest player on the court, but Morris could be the elder statesman on the bench. I'd bet that Pelinka brings him back for his leadership and because his new teammates seem to love him.

Let's count up the final prediction tally. I've got Goodwin and Morris staying, and Hayes, Reddish, Len and Koloko going. We'll see where Pelinka stands soon enough, but suffice it to say, this roster could look very different next season.