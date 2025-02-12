Rob Thomson gets last laugh with Taijuan Walker begging for final Phillies roster spot
Another premature playoffs exit left Philadelphia Phillies fans a bit nervous heading into the offseason. Dave Dombrowski has built his reputation around bold, aggressive, and expensive moves, but the former World Series champ appears to be letting his foot off the gas pedal a bit. Ever since the Trea Turner signing, it has been like pulling teeth to get the Phillies to swing a meaningful trade or to splurge in free agency.
After an underwhelming 2024 trade deadline, there was a real sense of dread around how Philly might approach the offseason. To his credit, Dombrowski has made a few genuine upgrades, even if the Juan Soto pipe dream never materialized.
The Phillies traded for Jesus Luzardo, who immediately becomes of the best 'fifth starters' in MLB. In addition to an up-and-coming star on in the rotation, the Phils signed former All-Star Jordan Romano to handle closer duties, with Joe Ross slated to provide swingman services out of the bullpen. On the lineup side of things, Max Kepler should emerge as a more viable everyday left fielder than Austin Hays.
Perhaps the most important accomplishment for Dombrowski this winter, however, is the pitcher he effectively demoted. Taijuan Walker was an absolute nightmare in 2024, posting a 7.10 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 19 appearances (15 starts). There was a real fear that Philadelphia would continue to let Walker battle for a spot in the rotation. That is decidedly not what's happening.
Phillies effectively banish Taijuan Walker from important innings after busy offseason
As soon as Philadelphia was eliminated in the NLCS in 2023, Walker took to social media to call out the "disrespect" he felt. He also liked social media posts criticizing Rob Thomson for not using him, which hey, credit for even digging those up. That must have taken a thorough and committed search effort.
Thomson's response was quite classy. He didn't blame Walker for feeling upset, as it's frustrating for anybody to get benched on the postseason stage.
"People get emotional. He’s a competitive guy. I love Taijuan. I really do. This guy gave us 15 wins. Every time he goes out to the mound, he competes until we take him out, and then he never wants to come out. And I want a guy like that,” Thomson told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (h/t Sports Illustrated). “So that type of thing doesn’t bother me. I’ll call him at some point. But I love him. I love his demeanor. I love his toughness. I’m sure everything will be fine."
Still, for Walker to take pot shots at his coach on social media after the season he put together was laughable. It's Thomson who has to feel justified now, as Walker isn't even in the rotation mix. He's barely in the bullpen mix.
Despite the $36 million remaining on Walker's contract, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki notes that Walker runs the risk of losing the eighth and final bullpen spot in spring training.
"Only one job is available," Zolecki writes. "It’s Walker’s job for now, because he is owed $36 million over the next two years. But he will have to pitch well this spring. Other 40-man roster candidates include Max Lazar and Tyler Phillips. Non-roster relievers to watch include Nick Vespi and Joel Kuhnel."
Philadelphia lost both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez this winter, and Walker still might fall out of the Phillies' MLB roster. That drives home how dire last season was. Unless Walker can orchestrate a complete 180 in 2025 and achieve the All-Star results Philly expected upon signing him to a $72 million contract, his path forward on the Phillies (and in the league at large) will be quite murky. It's clear all confidence in Walker is lost, and that's not disrespect. It's a fact.