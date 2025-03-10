Robert Kraft forces Milton Williams' hand as Eagles Super Bowl champ leaves another suitor hanging

After serving as a key contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run, Milton Williams ostensibly had one foot out the door. And shortly after the start of the NFL's legal tampering period, that proved true. However, the standout defensive tackle's departure came with a curveball that caught a suitor besides the reigning champions off-guard.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the New England Patriots are signing Williams to a whopping four-year, $104 million contract, including $63 million in guaranteed money. They ostensibly swooped in at the eleventh hour, considering he was expected to join the Carolina Panthers roughly an hour beforehand.

Robert Kraft makes it worth Milton Williams' while to leave the Eagles and spurn the Panthers for the Patriots

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers were "working to finalize [a] deal" with Williams not long after the tampering window opened. But in a shocking turn of events, the Patriots emerged as the highest bidder, making him the highest-paid player in the franchise's illustrious history. Yes, that's right, his average annual value is greater than legendary seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady's ever was in 20 years with New England.

According to Breer, the Patriots "beat out" the Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals in what appeared to be a competitive bidding war. Nonetheless, New England lands one of the top defensive free agents available and an ascending young player who aligns with their timeline. Williams' ability to generate pressure and disrupt the pocket will be welcomed in Foxborough.

It took a pretty penny, but the Pats successfully lured Williams away from Philadelphia and Carolina (and Arizona). Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded the soon-to-be 26-year-old as the second-best interior pass-rusher in 2024. He amassed 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and five sacks across 17 games despite logging a 48 percent defensive snap share rate. His efforts made him a hot commodity, with New England winning the sweepstakes.

Williams voiced a desire to stay in Philly when he and the rest of the team were cleaning out their lockers earlier this offseason. Yet, his wish to get a well-deserved "raise" was a determining factor. The Eagles seemingly weren't willing to meet those lofty demands, though the Patriots, among others, were.

What was your favorite moment of Williams' career with the Panthers? There are so many to choose from that narrowing it down to just one is wildly difficult. But we'll never forget his approximately 60-minute tenure in Carolina.