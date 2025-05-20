Robert Murray: Criticism surrounding Juan Soto is unfair and unjustified

The Juan Soto conversation has reached the point of ridiculousness.

Nonstop gossip and millions of eyeballs on you at all times are part of the deal when you sign a 15-year, $765 million contract. Soto knew that. His agent, Scott Boras, knew that. David Stearns and the New York Mets organization knew that. Everyone knew that.

The reaction he received from New York Yankees fans in the Bronx this past weekend was expected. The organization made a very competitive offer to Soto, just under what he received from the Mets. He was a franchise-altering player who formed arguably the best 1-2 punch in baseball alongside Aaron Judge. If they stayed together, multiple championships were well within reach. Instead, he left for the cross-town rival.

But what’s not fair is the fake rumors being spread, most notably that he had a private plane separate from the rest of his Mets teammates. It’s simply not true. It paints Soto in an unfair light, as if he’s a "me" guy rather than a "team" guy. When in reality it’s just the opposite: He’s described by people around him as a good teammate and well-respected veteran player.

Juan Soto controversy has officially jumped the shark

Then there’s reports that Soto is “downright miserable,” that the Mets organization is "concerned about Soto’s lack of enthusiasm for his new team. The only time Soto seemed happy this weekend was while he interacted with Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and second baseman Jazz Chisholm during batting practice.”

Of course Soto was happy to see his former teammates and manager, all of whom he went to the World Series with last season. Why wouldn’t he be? To take that as a sign that he’s unhappy with the Mets is reckless and lazy.

Let’s get this straight: The Mets have zero reason to be concerned about Soto. He’s 26, in the prime of his Hall of Fame career. Sure, his numbers – .246/.376/.439 with eight home runs and 20 RBI – are not what we expect from Soto at this time of the season. But he will be fine.

There’s also nothing to suggest that Soto is unhappy with the Mets. First off, Soto has 765 million reasons to be happy with the Mets. But when he speaks to the media, he’s very honest and open with how he feels. He’s suggested from the moment he signed with the Mets and even as recently as May 19 that he’s happy with the decision he made.

Let’s take Soto’s word for it. He’s earned that much.