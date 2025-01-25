Robert Saleh's return has 49ers fans back on the Super Bowl hype train
The San Francisco 49ers had to hold their breath while Robert Saleh interviewed for open head coaching opportunities. Now they're breathing a sigh of relief because their defensive coordinator is back.
Saleh agreed to return to the 49ers on Friday night, with an official announcement welcoming him home shortly after reports broke across NFL media.
The hire is a huge hit with 49ers fans who remember what Saleh was able to do with his previous defenses in San Francisco. In 2019, the 49ers ranked eighth in points allowed and second in yards. Saleh's defense helped get the team to the Super Bowl where they fell to the Chiefs.
The hope is that Saleh can get the 49ers defense back to Super Bowl levels.
49ers fans celebrate Robert Saleh hire
Saleh left San Francisco to become the head coach of the New York Jets in 2021. His tenure in New York didn't work out, but that's to the 49ers benefit As soon as he lost his job, the possibility of returning was raised.
The biggest hurdles had to do with other hiring opportunities. Salah interviewed for the Cowboys, Jaguars and Raiders. Those jobs went to Brian Schottenheimer, Liam Coen and Pete Carroll respectively. It's not a coincidence Saleh's hiring was officially announced shortly after Dallas made their pick.
Saleh inherits a defense that underachieved under Nick Sorensen, who was fired at the end of the season. They ranked 29th in points allowed. However, the team dealt with injuries across both the offense and defense, making a true evaluation of the returning roster more tricky.
On the plus side, Saleh rebuilt the 49ers defensive roster the last time he was in town. He'll be dealing with a new group of players, but there is talent to work with, including Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.
Realistically, 49ers need to enjoy Saleh while they have him. The better he does in SF, the more likely he is to be considered for coaching opportunities next year as well.