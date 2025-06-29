Fansided

Rocket Classic payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

Full 2025 Rocket Classic payouts and prize money distribution from the $9.6 million total purse on the line.
ByCody Williams|
Rocket Classic 2025
Rocket Classic 2025 | Raj Mehta/GettyImages

As it always tends to be, the 2025 Rocket Classic set up golf fans for a thrilling finish on the PGA Tour. Young Aldrich Potgieter stormed up the leaderboard on Friday and Saturday at 20 years old to find himself already in his third final group of the season. However, this time around, he was looking for a better finish and to ultimately end up taking home the winner's share of the $9.6 million purse on the line this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Potgieter held the 54-hole lead but had the likes of Jake Knapp — who shot the course record with his round on Friday to surge into contention at the Rocket Classic — Chris Kirk and several others all trying to chase him down. Early on, it seemed like the young South African might, unfortunately, falter again on Sunday. However, he put together a tremendous bit of fortitude to reinsert himself back in the fight.

While a PGA Tour win would be about more than the payout for someone like Potgieter, it also doesn't hurt as well. But how much money will the players in this field get for their finish after making the cut? Let's take a full look into the 2025 Rocket Classic payouts and prize money on the line this week, initially looking at the winner's share but also diving into the full payout distribution and how the purse has grown in recent years.

Rocket Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Rocket Classic will receive $1.728 million in prize money this week at Detroit Golf Club, the standard 18% of the $9.6 million total purse that we generally see on the PGA Tour. As I always tend to say, that might not look like a ton of money after last week's winner at a signature event, Keegan Bradley, took home $3.6 million. At the same time, though, when you consider the fact that the winner of an event with a weaker field such as this one in the Motor City also receives the 500 FedEx Cup points and invitations into major championships, it's about more than just the $1,728,000 and becomes about the doors open for more, even bigger future earnings.

Rocket Classic payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Rocket Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.728 million

2nd

$1.0464 million

3rd

$662,400

4th

$470,400

5th

$393,600

6th

$348,000

7th

$324,000

8th

$300,000

9th

$280,000

10th

$261,600

11th

$242,400

12th

$223,200

13th

$204,000

14th

$184,800

15th

$175,200

16th

$165,600

17th

$156,000

18th

$146,400

19th

$136,800

20th

$127,200

21st

$117,600

22nd

$108,000

23rd

$100,320

24th

$92,640

25th

$84,960

26th

$77,280

27th

$74,400

28th

$71,520

29th

$68,640

30th

$65,760

31st

$62,880

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,120

34th

$54,720

35th

$52,320

36th

$49,920

37th

$47,520

38th

$45,600

39th

$43,680

40th

$41,760

41st

$39,840

42nd

$37,920

43rd

$36,000

44th

$34,080

45th

$32,160

46th

$30,240

47th

$28,320

48th

$26,784

49th

$25,440

50th

$24,672

51st

$24,096

52nd

$23,520

53rd

$23,136

54th

$22,752

55th

$22,560

56th

$22,368

57th

$22,176

58th

$21,984

59th

$21,792

60th

$21,600

61st

$21,408

62nd

$21,216

63rd

$21,024

64th

$20,832

65th

$20,640

66th

$20,448

67th

$20,256

68th

$20,064

69th

$19,872

70th

$19,680

71st

$19,488

72nd

$19,296

73rd

$19,104

74th

$18,912

75th

$18,720

76th

$18,528

77th

$18,336

78th

$18,144

79th

$17,952

80th

$17,760

81st

$17,568

82nd

$17,376

83rd

$17,184

84th

$16,992

85th

$16,800

86th

$16,608

As you can see, there were a ton of players who made the cut to play the weekend. It was looking like the cut was going to be at 7-under for the first 36 holes, but some late bogeys pushed the cut line back to 6-under, which let roughly 20 guys have a lifeline to play into the weekend. Even though that's not terribly abnormal, it is absolutely wild to see 86 players who made the cut this week in Detroit.

Because of that, we see the payouts get incredibly small at the bottom of the leaderboard, smaller than even normal weeks such as this. It's not often you start to see the prize money dip into the $16K range, but we have the 84-86th places on the leaderboard only taking that home. Don't let that diminish, however, that both the winner and runner-up clear seven figures this week while the Top 23 will all make at least $100K for the week's work.

Rocket Classic payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion

Winner's Payout

Total Purse

2024: Cam Davis

$1.656 million

$9.2 million

2023: Rickie Fowler

$1.584 million

$8.8 million

2022: Tony Finau

$1.512 million

$8.4 million

2021:Cam Davis

$1.35 million

$7.5 million

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

$1.35 million

$7.5 million

While golf fans are familiar with the influx of money into purses on the PGA Tour when it comes to things like signature events, we often don't think about it quite as much for events like the Rocket Classic. However, as you can clearly see here, that has been the case for these standard events on the tour as well.

Since Bryson DeChambeau's victory back in 2020 (and Cam Davis in his first win in Detroit the year after), the total purse has now increased by $2.1 million. That's a ton of money coming into the game at the highest level, and it goes to show the health of the sport as a whole, even with the fracturing that it's overall undergone.

Home/PGA Tour