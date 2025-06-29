Rocket Classic payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025

As it always tends to be, the 2025 Rocket Classic set up golf fans for a thrilling finish on the PGA Tour. Young Aldrich Potgieter stormed up the leaderboard on Friday and Saturday at 20 years old to find himself already in his third final group of the season. However, this time around, he was looking for a better finish and to ultimately end up taking home the winner's share of the $9.6 million purse on the line this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Potgieter held the 54-hole lead but had the likes of Jake Knapp — who shot the course record with his round on Friday to surge into contention at the Rocket Classic — Chris Kirk and several others all trying to chase him down. Early on, it seemed like the young South African might, unfortunately, falter again on Sunday. However, he put together a tremendous bit of fortitude to reinsert himself back in the fight.

While a PGA Tour win would be about more than the payout for someone like Potgieter, it also doesn't hurt as well. But how much money will the players in this field get for their finish after making the cut? Let's take a full look into the 2025 Rocket Classic payouts and prize money on the line this week, initially looking at the winner's share but also diving into the full payout distribution and how the purse has grown in recent years.

Rocket Classic purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Rocket Classic will receive $1.728 million in prize money this week at Detroit Golf Club, the standard 18% of the $9.6 million total purse that we generally see on the PGA Tour. As I always tend to say, that might not look like a ton of money after last week's winner at a signature event, Keegan Bradley, took home $3.6 million. At the same time, though, when you consider the fact that the winner of an event with a weaker field such as this one in the Motor City also receives the 500 FedEx Cup points and invitations into major championships, it's about more than just the $1,728,000 and becomes about the doors open for more, even bigger future earnings.

Rocket Classic payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Rocket Classic Prize Money Winner $1.728 million 2nd $1.0464 million 3rd $662,400 4th $470,400 5th $393,600 6th $348,000 7th $324,000 8th $300,000 9th $280,000 10th $261,600 11th $242,400 12th $223,200 13th $204,000 14th $184,800 15th $175,200 16th $165,600 17th $156,000 18th $146,400 19th $136,800 20th $127,200 21st $117,600 22nd $108,000 23rd $100,320 24th $92,640 25th $84,960 26th $77,280 27th $74,400 28th $71,520 29th $68,640 30th $65,760 31st $62,880 32nd $60,000 33rd $57,120 34th $54,720 35th $52,320 36th $49,920 37th $47,520 38th $45,600 39th $43,680 40th $41,760 41st $39,840 42nd $37,920 43rd $36,000 44th $34,080 45th $32,160 46th $30,240 47th $28,320 48th $26,784 49th $25,440 50th $24,672 51st $24,096 52nd $23,520 53rd $23,136 54th $22,752 55th $22,560 56th $22,368 57th $22,176 58th $21,984 59th $21,792 60th $21,600 61st $21,408 62nd $21,216 63rd $21,024 64th $20,832 65th $20,640 66th $20,448 67th $20,256 68th $20,064 69th $19,872 70th $19,680 71st $19,488 72nd $19,296 73rd $19,104 74th $18,912 75th $18,720 76th $18,528 77th $18,336 78th $18,144 79th $17,952 80th $17,760 81st $17,568 82nd $17,376 83rd $17,184 84th $16,992 85th $16,800 86th $16,608

As you can see, there were a ton of players who made the cut to play the weekend. It was looking like the cut was going to be at 7-under for the first 36 holes, but some late bogeys pushed the cut line back to 6-under, which let roughly 20 guys have a lifeline to play into the weekend. Even though that's not terribly abnormal, it is absolutely wild to see 86 players who made the cut this week in Detroit.

Because of that, we see the payouts get incredibly small at the bottom of the leaderboard, smaller than even normal weeks such as this. It's not often you start to see the prize money dip into the $16K range, but we have the 84-86th places on the leaderboard only taking that home. Don't let that diminish, however, that both the winner and runner-up clear seven figures this week while the Top 23 will all make at least $100K for the week's work.

Rocket Classic payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion Winner's Payout Total Purse 2024: Cam Davis $1.656 million $9.2 million 2023: Rickie Fowler $1.584 million $8.8 million 2022: Tony Finau $1.512 million $8.4 million 2021:Cam Davis $1.35 million $7.5 million 2020: Bryson DeChambeau $1.35 million $7.5 million

While golf fans are familiar with the influx of money into purses on the PGA Tour when it comes to things like signature events, we often don't think about it quite as much for events like the Rocket Classic. However, as you can clearly see here, that has been the case for these standard events on the tour as well.

Since Bryson DeChambeau's victory back in 2020 (and Cam Davis in his first win in Detroit the year after), the total purse has now increased by $2.1 million. That's a ton of money coming into the game at the highest level, and it goes to show the health of the sport as a whole, even with the fracturing that it's overall undergone.