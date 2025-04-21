It took the Rockets 1 playoff game to learn a painful lesson from the Warriors

Playoff experience.

It’s one of the most crucial factors when comparing teams — whether it’s two heavyweights going head-to-head or a so-called “Cinderella” run. Critics often argue that regular-season success doesn’t always translate to postseason execution. Combine those two realities, and one team perfectly illustrates the point: the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a 52–30 record and all the promising youth a team could ask for. But after last night’s 95–85 loss to the Golden State Warriors, that same youth was exposed. They looked lost. That can’t be right, can it? Fred VanVleet is an NBA champion. Steven Adams has made the Western Conference Finals. Surely their leadership should’ve been enough to get a win at home?

The Houston Rockets might be in over their head against the Warriors

Unfortunately for Houston, they couldn’t contain the one player who’s burned teams for nearly two decades: Stephen Curry. He finished with 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Ime Udoka tried everything — rotating defenders, upping the physicality — but Curry was still too much.

Steph isn’t just entering another postseason—he’s stepping in with a deeper understanding of what it takes to win than anyone on Houston’s roster. He’s played in 148 playoff games, averaging 27.0 points. He’s a four-time NBA champion and the greatest three-point shooter in the game. He’s been through it all — rallying from a 3–1 deficit, and yes, blowing one too. But what makes this year feel different?

For maybe the first time in his career, Curry has entered the playoffs as an underdog. Meanwhile, Houston — despite its youth — won 50+ games and avoided the play-in tournament. The Warriors had to fight their way in. Houston didn’t need a midseason trade to spark hope. Golden State did.

If the playoffs teach us anything, it’s that teams will make key adjustments heading into Game 2. Houston needs to find offense beyond Alperen Sengun, who was their only consistent scorer, putting up over 20 points. The Warriors? They may not need to change a thing. When you’ve got a bona fide Hall of Famer like Curry, the goal stays the same: win at all costs.