Amen Thompson might be the only one who can slow down Jalen Green right now, and he knows it
By Lior Lampert
Jalen Green has been scalding hot of late, and he punctuated the torrid streak with his best outing of the 2024-25 NBA campaign (thus far).
Green dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring a season-high 42 points on a dazzling 13-of-18 shooting line. And the Houston Rockets needed every bucket to mount and complete the fourth-quarter comeback, narrowly escaping with a 120-118 victory. Despite not yet living up to his lofty draft billing, this performance reminds you why he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
Saying Green is dialed in right now may be an understatement, and even his teammates know it. Addressing the media following Houston's win against the Grizzlies, Rockets wing Amen Thompson called him "unguardable," with one exception.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Amen Thompson might be the only one who can slow down Jalen Green right now, and he knows it
Thompson declared himself the lone person who could contain Green at the moment. While that may be a joke and hyperbole, the former is notably a patented defensive stopper. But fortunately, for the Rockets, they're on the same side.
Etching his name alongside Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston's franchise history, Green put himself in elite company versus Memphis. They're the only two Rockets to drop at least 40 points while shooting 70 percent or better from the floor before their 23rd birthdays.
But Green's recent rampage extends beyond Houston's win over the Grizzlies. He's averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across the past five games with stellar .528/.481/.952 shooting splits. His play has propelled the Rockets to a 4-1 record during that stretch.
Of course, Thompson's comments were in a light-hearted, mild-mannered tone. Nonetheless, he might be onto something. Green is operating at an exceptionally high level — and showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. If the latter can maintain even a fraction of this momentum, the Rockets will only be more menacing moving forward.