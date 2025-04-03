Rockets biggest X-factor might be the key to their success in the playoffs

Sandwiched between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets - who sit at first and third in the Western Conference standings - is one of the best turnaround stories of the year.

The Houston Rockets, bolstered by their blended nucleus of young talent and seasoned veterans, have vaulted near the top of the standings this season, positioning themselves alongside the NBA's elite while officially concluding an aggressive rebuild that began in 2020.

The Rockets are currently 50-27, which is good enough for second place in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, and will make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Houston’s leading scorer, Jalen Green, is closing out his fourth season on one of the best notes of his young career. In March, Green averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while helping the Rockets win 12 of their final 14 games of the month.

Last week, Green led Houston to a 3-0 record while averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, culminating in him being honored as Player of the Week for the second time this season and the third time in his career.

Even with seven players on Houston’s roster averaging points in double figures, and with the Rockets boasting one of the best defenses in the NBA, Green’s importance to the Rockets’ success this season cannot be overshadowed.

In Houston’s 27 losses, Green has shot less than 40 percent from the floor and a mere 32.24% percent from the three point line, while averaging 19.9 points per game. In wins, he holds a shooting splits of 44.5/36.8/82.9 percent on the season, while averaging 22.7 points per game, and giving Houston a premier option on the perimeter, with the ability to score on all three-levels and force defenses to re-adjust their gameplans.

In the simplest of terms - an efficient, dynamic Jalen Green is inextricably linked with the best version of the Houston Rockets. The former second overall pick’s ability to get to the rim, connect on contested and open threes, and create instant offense from anywhere on the floor balances out the rest of Houston’s rotation on offense, and forces defenses to pick their poison when he is at his best.

In a seven-game series, Green could very likely hold the cards to Houston’s success, both in slowing down one of an opposing team’s guards, while also being a primary hub of offense for the Rockets on the other end of the floor.

If Green continues his late season-stride into the postseason, the Rockets will add another dimension to their already well-balanced offense, giving Houston a more efficient, dynamic version of one of the league’s best young guards at the most important time of the season.