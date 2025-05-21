Rockets fans won’t tolerate another year of Jalen Green's struggles

Jalen Green entered the 2024-25 NBA season with the weight of expectation on his shoulders. Fans, coaches and analysts watched closely, hoping Green’s immense talent would finally translate into consistent, winning basketball.

While Green made huge strides in the regular season and showed flashes of true star potential, his playoff performance was disappointing. As frustration builds, the fanbase's patience is running thin and another year of these struggles could be the last straw.

A tale of two seasons in one

Green’s fourth NBA season highlighted significant growth. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and did not miss a regular-season game. His shooting improved, with an effective field goal percentage of 50.5 while making 35.4 percent from three. His usage rate and true shooting percentage (54.4 percent) signaled a player taking the leap many anticipated.

But the postseason told a different story. In seven playoff games, Green’s averages dipped to just 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, shooting a concerning 37.2 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from deep. The drop-off was staggering. Green scored nine points or fewer in four of the seven games in the series, including an underwhelming eight points in Game 7. As the Houston Rockets’ leading scorer during the regular season, this decline under playoff pressure has raised some questions.

Regular season improvement and rising expectations

For much of the regular season, optimism surged in Houston. Green’s 21 points per game, along with improved shooting and defense, helped the Rockets finish with a strong 52-30 record and the second seed in the Western Conference. In clutch moments, he delivered, hitting big shots and showing better decision-making with the ball.

Many began to believe Green was turning the corner, ready to anchor Houston’s playoff push. It truly felt like Houston was ready to take that next step with Green leading the way. Fueled by a top-five defense, it had begun to feel like Houston was ready for lift off.

Playoff disappointment under the bright lights

The playoffs stripped away that optimism in a hurry. Green’s scoring average plummeted by nearly eight points. His efficiency tanked and along with his free throw percentage, which fell below 68 from 81 in the regular season.

Your leading scorer can’t post single-digit scoring totals in four out of seven games. Nor can he score less than his regular-season average in six of the seven games. While Green did have a 38-point outburst in Game 2 against the Warriors, his inconsistency left many questioning his ability to handle playoff pressure.

Why next season will be crucial

As Green’s struggles multiplied under the postseason spotlight, Rockets fans grew louder and more agitated. Some called for patience, pointing to his age and glimpses of greatness. Others demanded accountability and even suggested the team move in another direction if Green can’t deliver quickly.

Houston basketball fans are known for their passion and lofty standards. They expect effort and results, especially from top draft picks like Green. It’s like the city is split over Green, with his harshest critics demanding more while others are willing to allow more time for growth. The debate reflects the push and pull of a fanbase desperate for a return to glory but unwilling to accept mediocrity from a player with Green’s talent.

What’s at stake for Jalen Green

Jalen Green’s struggles are magnified by the success of his fellow 2021 draftees, like Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley, who have found more playoff consistency. Houston’s front office faces pressure to make tough decisions this offseason. Should Green be the focus or should they consider moving in another direction?

With the team poised for another playoff push, the 2025-26 season will be a true turning point. If Green stumbles again, the patience of the entire fanbase could snap and his future as a Rocket will undoubtedly be in serious jeopardy. The excuse of youth will only be acceptable for so long.

Anytime a player like Green takes steps forward during the regular season, it raises expectations, however, his playoff struggles have brought the Rockets to a critical crossroads. This proud and demanding fanbase won’t allow another year of underwhelming postseason performances. Green’s growth isn’t just about his own career; it's tied directly to Houston’s success and the loyalty of one of the NBA’s most enthusiastic followings. Next season, Green must show he’s ready to lead. If not, the Rockets' faithful may demand that the team find someone who can.