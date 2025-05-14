Why Rockets might keep the No. 10 pick, and forget all about Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets are at a crossroads with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After years of rebuilding and asset collection, the front office faces a high-stakes decision. They can package the pick in a trade to land a proven veteran or trust in the upside of a talented rookie.

While trade rumors swirl around Houston, there is a case to be made for a couple of players that could still be on the board when the Rockets pick at No. 10. Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach of Duke could both fit the Rockets’ plans for the future. Both prospects bring skill sets that are highly coveted and could spark optimism and fit Houston’s continued development and growth plan.

Houston’s draft dilemma

Since shifting into rebuilding mode, Houston has focused on collecting young, high-upside talent. Picks like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson highlight the front office’s commitment to building a sustainable core through the draft. At the same time, the organization hasn’t shied away from aggressive moves (signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks), eyeing veterans to speed up the climb in the Western Conference.

Holding the No. 10 pick comes with pressure and possibility. The Rockets could flip it for immediate help or trust a prospect to grow into a difference-maker. This year’s draft class is deep in the range where long-term contributors can be found, especially wings and bigs who suit today’s NBA. The right selection here could define the next phase of this era of Rockets hoops.

Kon Knueppel is the shooter Houston needs desperately

Kon Knueppel stands out as one of the top shooters in this draft. At Duke, he posted an elite 64.2 percent true shooting percentage, drained 40.6% of his threes, and hit 91.4 percent from the free throw line. His mechanics are smooth and his release is quick. Every touch brings the threat of instant points.

But Knueppel isn’t just a shooter. He’s a 6’6”, 217-pound wing with advanced pick-and-roll passing, sharp decision-making, and the ability to keep the ball moving. He reads defenses well, hits the open man, and rarely forces poor shots. Scouts rave about his IQ and knack for making the right play under pressure.

Defensively, he’s not a lockdown stopper, but he shows solid effort and awareness. His agility and footwork have improved, making him less of a target on the defensive end of the floor. What he lacks in physical tools, he offsets with anticipation and positioning.

How Kon Knueppel Fits the Rockets

Houston desperately needs more shooting and ball movement. Knueppel answers both needs:

Elite floor spacing: His gravity as a shooter opens driving lanes for Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet.

Offensive impact: He could be ready to contribute pretty quickly with his size, polished scoring arsenal and unselfish play.

Advanced feel for the game: His quick decisions and off-ball movement fit coach Ime Udoka’s system.

Khaman Maluach: Rim protection

If defense is the Rockets’ staple, then Khaman Maluach would be an ideal addition, especially with Steven Adams potentially on his way out. Standing 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach anchors the paint like few prospects in recent memory. At Duke, he averaged about 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and close to 1.3 blocks per game, with a field goal percentage north of 71 percent. His rim protection is elite as he alters shots and deters drives simply with his presence.

What sets Maluach apart is his mobility. He moves his feet well for his size and recovers quickly on rotations. Maluach’s finishing around the rim is efficient and his offensive rebounding keeps possessions alive. Teams love his upside as a modern big who protects the paint and doesn’t get played off the floor in small-ball lineups.

Why Maluach is an intriguing option for Houston

Interior defense: His shot-blocking and help-side rotations would give the Rockets another anchor.

Pick-and-roll versatility: He defends ball screens and covers ground, a necessity in today’s NBA.

Finishing and rebounding: He’s an efficient lob threat and a force on the offensive boards.

Maluach offers a high ceiling as a defender and rim finisher. His growth curve and adaptability fit perfectly with a young roster looking for an identity on defense.

Weighing draft value versus trading for a star

Keeping the No. 10 pick to select Knueppel or Maluach offers real value. Trading for a veteran might bring short-term results, but could cost flexibility and future assets. Houston’s track record favors patient development over risky all-in moves. Both prospects have the potential to become cornerstones, not just role players. Building around young, versatile talents like Knueppel and Maluach could help set the Rockets up for years of success, without mortgaging the future.