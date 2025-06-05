Rockets mock draft round up: What the experts think Houston will do with No. 10 pick

The 2025 NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the Houston Rockets will have a spotlight on them. With the No. 10 overall pick, acquired via Phoenix, the Rockets have some decisions to make. After a season that saw them win 52 games, it’s time to take that next step. Should they keep the pick and add another young piece, swing it for a proven vet, or take a high-upside project? For Rockets fans, these questions aren’t just talking points, they could be the first pen strokes at the start of the team’s next chapter.

This young core in Houston, which included Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, surprised folks this season finishing second in the Western Conference. Outlets like USA Today, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report have the Rockets keeping the pick and adding another young piece. Whether this is the right move or not remains to be seen.

Who might Houston take if they stay at No. 10?

With the 10th pick, the Rockets have options. Mock drafts have circled around a few names, with two specifically bringing unique strengths to the table. Collin Murray-Boyles of South Carolina and Kasparas Jakucionis of Illinois continue to be linked to the Rockets.

CBS Sports: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina, PF)

Collin Murray-Boyles is a name that’s gotten real traction among analysts. He anchored South Carolina’s defense, switching across multiple positions and racking up nearly 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Oh, and he also added 16.8 ppg. At 6’7” with a sturdy frame, he rebounds in traffic and brings a nasty edge defensively—think Grant Williams, but with quicker feet.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports notes his “instant impact potential on both ends.” What holds him back? The jumper is still wonky. He shot below 27 percent from three, which makes spacing a concern. But in a league hungry for switchable frontline players, Murray-Boyles fits the modern mold. If the Rockets want someone who could potentially play right away, he’s, their guy.

USA Today & Bleacher Report: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois, PG/SG)

Kasparas Jakucionis is an intriguing wildcard. The Lithuanian guard played for Barcelona’s top squad and flashed advanced playmaking vision. At 6’5”, he’s a big guard who can see over the defense and thread passes into tight windows.

Jakucionis doesn’t have the burst of an NBA All-Star, but his feel and craft set him apart. He’s been compared to a young Goran Dragic and USA Today highlights his potential as a playmaking, versatile guard. He might need a year or two before he’s ready for a full NBA workload, but the upside is tantalizing. If Houston wants to gamble on Jakucionis’s upside, he checks plenty of boxes.

Houston’s 2025 draft strategy

This isn’t the typical lottery team scenario. Houston holds the No. 10 pick thanks to the Suns’ misfortunes and they also own No. 59 late second round. But the real intrigue is how they approach this draft.

Some league insiders believe suggest and believe Houston will move this pick. This Rockets’ roster is loaded with young talent and minutes will be scarce for another rookie. Look no further than No. 3 overall pick from a year ago, Reed Sheppard. The front office should be aiming to maximize their asset, either by trading for a win-now piece or possibly sliding back in the draft for additional future picks.

Key points in Houston’s draft philosophy:

Seek top-end depth, not more long-term projects.

Prioritize two-way wings and playmaking guards who can shoot.

Keep the door open for big trades if a star becomes available.

Trade rumors surrounding the No. 10 pick

Trade smoke is billowing from every corner. Reports from Sports Illustrated and NBA.com tie Houston to multiple deals involving the 10th pick. One floated possibility: a package for Cam Johnson, the sharpshooting forward from Brooklyn. Johnson averaged nearly 18.8 points p er game(career-high) with elite efficiency and brings proven playoff experience. He also shot 39 percent from behind the arc this season, which Houston would gladly welcome into the fold.

Upside of trading the pick. Experts point to the team’s crowded young core and a desire to accelerate the timeline. The Rockets want to capitalize on their sudden flexibility and avoid watching another rookie languish on the bench or in the G-League. There should be no shortage of options for the Rockets should they decide to move off the No. 10 pick and lean more towards finding a proven veteran piece.