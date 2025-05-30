Rockets NBA Draft workout tracker: Who is visiting Houston?

The Houston Rockets are deep into their pre-NBA draft workouts for the 2025 class, aiming to add fresh talent to a roster that made noise this season. With the No. 10 overall pick, the front office has focused on versatile, high-upside prospects who can fill gaps in the roster. Recent workouts have included both well-known and underrated names, giving fans plenty to debate as the draft nears.

Process, priorities and key players

Houston, like many teams, has used a blend of private workouts, advanced analytics and combine assessments to shape their draft board. Their staff prioritizes players who show strong combine performance, positional versatility, and the ability to fit into the Rockets’ system. Every workout includes skill drills, shooting splits and physical testing.

Analytics drive most of the league's scouting these days. The team values efficiency, defensive upside, and three-point shooting. All this feeds into their interviews and background checks, building a holistic profile for each prospect.

Adama-Alpha Bal (Santa Clara)

Adama-Alpha Bal stood out in workouts thanks to his playmaking and positional size. At Santa Clara, Bal averaged 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. His 37.5 percent mark from deep and ability to defend multiple spots makes him a possible selection for Houston.

Andrew Carr and Otega Oweh (Kentucky)

Andrew Carr posted 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at Kentucky, shooting 54.4 percent from the field. Otega Oweh contributed 16.2 ppg, 4.7 boards, and 1.6 steals, hitting 35.5 percent from three-point range. Both are expected to be the next in a long line of Kentucky players to make names for themselves at the NBA level.

Norchad Omier (Baylor)

The Rockets paid close attention to Norchad Omier’s rebounding and physical defense. At Baylor this past season, Omier grabbed 10.8 rpg and blocked 1.3 shots per game, while scoring 15.7 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field. In workouts, his motor and ability to finish through contact stood out.

Nick Martinelli, Deivon Smith, and Money Williams: Underrated talent

Nick Martinelli averaged 20.5 ppg and 6.2 rpg for Northwestern. Deivon Smith posted 9.3 ppg, 3.9 apg and 4.9 rpg at St. John’s. Money Williams, from Montana, offered athleticism and solid defense, with 13.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.1 apg. All three have shown strong effort in workouts and are expected to stay on the radar entering the draft.

Draft strategy

The Rockets base their draft board on a mix of combined results, college stats and player-tracking data. They want wings and guards who can defend, shoot, and pass. For bigs, the Rockets want guys who can rebound and protect the rim. Houston’s analytics team prioritizes players with efficient shot charts and positive defensive metrics.

Focus as the draft approaches

Houston owns the No. 10 pick in the first round from the Phoenix Suns and could also move up or down. The priority is clear. Improve shooting, find another playmaker and add frontcourt depth. Pre-draft workouts give the coaching staff a firsthand look at how each player might fit the team’s identity.

Ime Udoka’s Rockets are making every workout count as they prepare for the 2025 Draft. Their focus on versatility, analytics and live testing should help them find players who fit both now and in the future. Prospects like Adama-Alpha Bal, Andrew Carr, and Norchad Omier headline a group that could fit what Houston needs. As draft day approaches, fans should watch for which player best fits the Rockets’ plan and voice their pick for who should be written into the team’s next chapter.