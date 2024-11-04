The Rockets need to figure out who their number one option is as Sengun continues to struggle
The Houston Rockets are dealing with a crucial issue that could shape their season: defining a clear number-one scoring option. Jalen Green has been their standout offensive player, averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, but his efficiency has taken a blow with a career-low 40.2 percent shooting from the field. While his 3-point percentage has seen an increase, his volume shooting is contributing to the team’s overall struggles, leaving the Rockets at 3-3 in the tightly contested Western Conference.
The problem isn’t only with Green’s inconsistency but with the overall offensive balance. Alperen Sengun, who recently secured a substantial five-year, $185 million contract, has had a shaky start, shooting just 38.8 percent from the field and averaging 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. Sengun’s limited shot attempts (5-13 per game) suggest that he's not being fully utilized, despite his potential to serve as a consistent scoring and playmaking presence in the post. Currently, the Rockets rank near the bottom in field-goal percentage (29th in the NBA), underscoring the need for a more balanced offensive approach.
Alperen Sengun is the best player on the Rockets
While Green is the natural candidate to lead the offense given his recent three-year, $106 million contract extension, the Rockets need to reconsider his role if they aim for sustainable success. New head coach Ime Udoka faces the task of cultivating a system where Green’s talent is maximized without overshadowing the development of other key players, like Sengun. This challenge is made more complex by the addition of Fred VanVleet, who has yet to fully integrate into Houston's young lineup, leaving the front office questioning his fit, especially given his $40 million annual salary.
The Rockets have a favorable schedule coming up, with seven of their next 10 opponents holding records below .500. This stretch presents an opportunity to experiment with a more balanced offensive approach that spreads touches across the lineup, which could help both Green and Sengun improve their efficiency and boost overall team success. The Rockets don’t need to make sweeping changes just yet, but they should focus on moving towards a team-oriented offense where multiple players can contribute and relieve pressure from Green.
If the Rockets can start to foster a balanced offense, they might finally establish an identity that allows their young talent to grow cohesively, giving them a better shot at a playoff push and, ultimately, a stronger foundation for the future.