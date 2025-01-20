The Rockets probably won't make a trade, but the reason why is incredibly risky
The Houston Rockets' remarkable turnaround this season has been one of the NBA's most surprising and inspiring storylines. Their ascent from a .500 team last year to a current 28-13 record and the second seed in the Western Conference underscores the effectiveness of their strategy to trust the young core rather than trading for a superstar. But with success comes scrutiny, especially around the centerpiece of their resurgence: Jalen Green.
Green has blossomed into an All-Star-caliber player in his third season, showcasing improvements across the board. Averaging career highs in points (21.6), field goal percentage (43.8), 3-point shooting (36.3), and free-throw accuracy (87.6), Green’s development has been instrumental in the Rockets' success. His January performances have been nothing short of sensational, with a scoring average of 29.8 points per game on an eye-popping 67.7 percent true shooting. His lethal efficiency from beyond the arc (40-of-81 in January) has made him a reliable offensive weapon and the Rockets' primary scoring option.
The decision to keep Jaleen Green over trading for a superstar
The Rockets’ decision to resist trading Green for established stars like Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler reflects their commitment to building through youth and internal development. This patience is now paying dividends, as Green’s athleticism, scoring versatility, and improved efficiency have made him the focal point of a team that also benefits from Fred VanVleet’s steadying veteran leadership and Alperen Şengün’s interior dominance.
While Green’s recent surge has silenced many critics, his inconsistency earlier this season is worth noting. In November, he scored fewer than 20 points in 11 of 14 games and shot just 27.1 percent from three, leading to questions about his reliability as a go-to scorer. December saw similar issues, with Green struggling to produce in key losses.
This uneven play raises concerns about whether Green can sustain his current level of performance, especially as the Rockets head toward the playoffs. If his production dips or the Rockets experience an early postseason exit, the decision to pass on acquiring a proven superstar could come under fire, especially given the $103 million extension Green signed. The Rockets’ front office may be banking on Green’s long-term potential, but in the short term, the pressure is on him to maintain his high-level play.
Despite their strong record and Green’s breakout, skepticism lingers over whether the Rockets' success is sustainable. Young teams often face growing pains in the playoffs, where experience and composure are critical. If the Rockets falter early, it could validate concerns that they should have pursued a star to pair with their youthful core.